Milan-Liverpool, Klopp surprises everyone: out 4 very successful!

According to what was reported by the English press, several Reds players would not have left for Milan

Milan-Liverpool represents the match of a lifetime for Milan, a real final like the old days and always against the Reds. For the team of Klopp, instead, there is not all this pressure.

The reason is simple: Salah and companions are calm and carefree as they already qualified in the first knockout round of the group. In the press conference on the eve, the German coach was clear and did not mind too many words. There will be ample turnover at Liverpool, to preserve the players who have played the most so far and to avoid any risk of injury.

Klopp has decided: the move of the German

But apparently Jurgen Klopp will not just leave his top players on the bench, but will do more. The English portal liverpoolecho.co.uk in fact, he dropped the bomb: ben 4 highly titled of Liverpool would even remain in England and there is no trace of them in the photos of the players who reached Milan.

The players in question are Virgil Van Dijk, Diogo Jota, captain Henderson and Thiago Alcantara. Certainly Roberto Firmino will also be absent, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are back in the squad. Young Tylers could also take part in the competition Morton, Harvey Davies, Conor Bradley and Elijah Dixon-Bonner.