Milan-Liverpool, the formation of Pioli: Ibra is back, there is kalulu

Against Salernitana the Rossoneri saved important energy. Diaz behind Zlatan, Tonali-Kessie in the center, Messias undermining Saelemaekers

It cannot be said that the prologue to the Champions League went off completely smoothly, because yet another physical problem that hit Milan – Pellegri’s adductor strain – also cast a shadow over yesterday afternoon’s victory. But looking at it from the point of view of energy expenditure, Pioli could not ask for anything better. He made the rotations he had in mind (even if he had to put up an imaginative buffer against Pellegri’s knockout), he completely safeguarded Ibrahimovic, and those who took the field had the rare privilege of not being forced to press completely on the accelerator. Against this Salernitana, the bare minimum in caloric terms was enough to win and this is the best news possible in view of Liverpool.

No calculations – A challenge that will obviously force Milan to consume total energy, in the head and in the legs. Because this is the last call to stay in first class on the European train and because Liverpool are playing at hellish pace. Which eleven does Pioli have in mind to try to fold the Reds? The bulk is done, with a couple of doubts. Let’s start with the defense: three players are taken for granted, namely Tomori, Romagnoli and Hernandez. It may be legitimate to ask a question on the right: Florenzi or Kalulu? On the one hand, the great experience, which in games like this (the absence of Kjaer in this respect should not be underestimated) is fundamental. On the other, the cheekiness of the 21 years, because Kalulu is someone who goes. Which is willing to slip in, when there is the possibility, without asking too many questions. And this is a match in which Milan cannot make calculations. He can’t handle it. It just has to be won. That’s why at the moment the French is favored over the former Romanist.

Watch out for Rafa – In the median there are no doubts whatsoever. The screen in front of the defense will be composed of Tonali, preserved with Salernitana (14 ‘in the field) and Kessie. Franck yesterday made 80 minutes, but let’s say he is not the type to formalize himself if you have to work overtime. On the trocar in the center there will be Diaz, protagonist of a very comforting growth in the latest releases. As at Anfield, his movements between the lines will be decisive to unhinge the English defensive phase. On the left, of course, the name is that of Leao, if the blow Pioli spoke of yesterday will have no harmful consequences. It would not seem anything serious, but it is still a situation to be monitored. On the right is the other doubt: Saelemaekers or Messias? Based only on the latest rotations, the right name would be that of the Brazilian, who has a very warm foot, but pay attention to the balance of the team: with Junior it would be a very front-wheel drive team, with all the risks involved. In addition, Saelemaekers has returned from an excellent performance in the championship. That’s why he might win it. At the center of the attack obviously no doubt: space for Ibra totem, in search of a goal that would make him the oldest scorer in the history of the Champions League.

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 10:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link