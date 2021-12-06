Sports

Milan-Liverpool: the probable formations and where to see them on TV and streaming | Champions League

Someone called it the match of the year for Milan and probably tomorrow night at San Siro against Liverpool if it will not be the most important game of the season, it will certainly be for the moment of the team coached by Stefano Pioli that he plays all his chances of landing in the second round of Champions League (and the consequent collection in the budget) without, however, being the master of her own destiny. The Rossoneri are in facti forced to win against i Reds by Klopp who are already qualified and mathematically first, to hope for the qualification, but it will also be useful a draw between Porto and Atletico Madrid in the other game or, if the Spaniards succeed, keep the current goal difference towards them.

WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING – Milan-Liverpool, kick-off at 21, will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and Sky Sport (252). The challenge will also be visible in the clear on Channel 5 of digital terrestrial. It will also be possible to follow the match live in streaming on the Now and Infinity + apps.

THE LIKELY FORMATIONS
MILAN (4-2-3-1) – Maignan; Kalulu, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Pioli.
LIVERPOOL (4-3-3) – Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago, Keita; Minamino, Origi, Mané. Coach: Klopp.

