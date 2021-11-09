Milan, loan idea in January for Ballo-Tourè. I resumed contact with Faivre

According to what Claudio Raimondi reports to SportMediaset on Italia Uno, Stefano Pioli is ever closer to renewing with Milan: his current contract expires on 30 June 2022, but the Rossoneri coach is ready to sign an extension of another two years with a doubled salary. (from two to four million euros net per season). The signature could arrive in the next few weeks.

FAIVRE – The Rossoneri manager Paolo Maldini and the sports director Frederic Massara are already at work to reinforce the Rossoneri team in January: in the last few hours contacts have been resumed for Romain Faivre, the Brest attacking midfielder who had already been one step away from the transfer to Milanello. If Castillejo were to be sold during the winter market, the deal could close as early as January for around € 10 million plus bonuses.

BALLO-TOURE ‘- Fodé Ballo-Tourè, which Milan bought from Monaco in the summer for 4 million euros, is struggling a lot at the start of the season and for this reason it is not excluded that the club in via Aldo Rossi may decide to sell it on loan in January. Obviously, in the event of the sale of the Senegalese player, the Devil should then return to the market to take another left back.

KESSIE – Regarding the issue of Franck Kessie’s renewal, the wall against wall between Milan and the Ivorian midfielder continues, whose farewell at the end of the season is increasingly probable: on him, in addition to Tottenham and PSG, there would now be also Juventus who would like to take him on a free transfer next summer.