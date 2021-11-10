“Milan logo not internationally registrable”

The General Court of the European Union rejected an appeal lodged by Milan in June 2020, confirming that the brand representing the Rossoneri club’s crest cannot be registered at an international level as it is already in use in Germany, registered for stationery products.

The high phonetic similarity and the visual similarity of this sign with the “MILAN” trademark – said Trinbunale – entails a risk of confusion on the part of consumers which prevents their simultaneous protection within the European Union.

The beginning of the affair dates back to 2017, when AC Milan had submitted an application for international registration to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). In April of the same year the German company InterES Handels-und Dienstleistungs Gesellschaft mbH & Co KG filed an opposition against the registration requested on the basis of the German word mark MILAN, filed in 1984 and registered in 1988, which – according to the company – also designates products similar to those object of AC Milan’s application.

In fact, the German company believes that, due to the similarity of the Rossoneri brand to its own, the registration of the former would be likely to cause a likelihood of confusion on the part of the German public. By decision of 14 February 2020, the EUIPO accepted the opposition in its entirety.

At that point, AC Milan brought a new appeal against the decision of the EUIPO before the Court of the European Union. With a new ruling, the Court rejected the appeal in its entirety. First, the General Court found, on the basis of a number of evidence, in particular invoices and advertising material in the German language, that the previously registered trade mark was object of genuine use in Germany.

Secondly, the General Court found that the mark was used on the German market, on the one hand, as registered and, on the other hand, in a modified form characterized, in particular, by the addition of a figurative element representing the head of a bird, like a raptor. In that context, the Court pointed out that, while it is true that the additional figurative element is not insignificant, it it cannot be considered dominant and such as to alter the distinctive character of the trademark.

Thirdly, the General Court considered that, even if the figurative element of the mark applied for will not be ignored by the relevant public, in particular due to its size and position, the relevant public’s attention will nevertheless not be focused. on that element. In fact, the public’s attention will be attracted by the verbal element consisting of the letters “ac” and the word “milan”, since they are reproduced in capital letters and with stylized characters.

Consequently, the General Court considered that the element “AC Milan” constitutes the dominant element of the trademark applied for for registration. In this context, it was found that, although a part of the relevant public may perceive the word element “ac milan” in the mark applied for as a reference to the football club of the city of Milan, the conflicting signs, which present a high phonetic similarity, both refer to the city of Milan.