Milan lose to Spezia, Nicola Savino and Anna Trieste imitate Napoli’s tweet

Incredible defeat of the Milan at home, at San Siro, against Spice. Bad internal stop for Stefano Pioli’s team who brakes abruptly behind leaders Inter. Now the Rossoneri have 48 points, two less than Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri at 50 but with one game less. And then there is Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli at 46 after today’s victory against Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna thanks to the goals of an unleashed Hirving Lozano, author of a remarkable double.

And just about the Neapolitans, Nicola Savino, well-known television face and Anna Trieste, journalist of the newspaper il Mattino, “imitated” the tweet of the Neapolitan club (used to comment on the draw between Atalanta and Inter), to make fun of Spezia’s sensational victory at San Siro against Milan. Savino writes: “Nicola Savino congratulates Spezia and Milan for having played a wonderful match, made up of honest and spectacular football”. Trieste in much the same way: “Soccer Napoli congratulates Milan and Spezia for having played a wonderful match”.