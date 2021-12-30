Sports

Milan, Lucca remains in the sights: appointment in June | First page

Six goals in the first seven Serie B matches, then an abrupt stoppagep. Lorenzo Lucca started his adventure with the Pisa shirt with a bang, but with the passing of the weeks he lost continuity under the goal, he jammed. It will be for the pressure, for the obligation to demonstrate everything immediately, for some physical problem too, the forward from Palermo has lost his enamel, in a worrying way. The last official goal was dated 2 October, that of the 2-0 home match against Reggina, an abstinence that did not, however, cool the interest of the big names on him, including Milan. Who thinks of him for the summer.

UNDER OBSERVATION – The confirmation came from the words, in recent days, of the president of Pisa Giuseppe Corrado: “For Lorenzo we have had many requests. On him there are also Milan and some international teams. In June we can talk about it. He is strong, he has great room for growth thanks to his physical and technical skills. “Maldini and Massara follow him, but at the moment they don’t have a plan on him, they consider other profiles more ready. N and the next few months will evaluate his growth, only at the end of the season will they decide whether to make an official proposal to Pisa, which currently values ​​him over 15 million euros. Much will depend on the field and what the costs are. Milan knows, buying abroad has tax advantages, choosing Lucca must be worth it. Technically and economically.

