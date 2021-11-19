Milan, Maignan anticipates recovery times? “My return will surprise you” | News

The goalkeeper, who has been operated on his wrist, should be back in 2022 but a social message gives the Rossoneri fans hope

Two and a half months are the recovery times set for the return to the field of Mike Maignan, operated on his left wrist to repair a ligament injury that dates back to Anfield’s match against Liverpool and that penalty saved by Salah. See you then in 2022 for the goalkeeper of Milan, with the aim of regaining his place between the posts in the challenge of January 6 at San Siro against Roma. But now the same Maignan gives the fans hope for a return sooner than expected with a video posted on their social profiles: “Tic Tac. My return will surprise you”.

Tatarusanu he is trying in every way not to make people regret it Maignan and he is doing it well, definitively conquering the Rossoneri fans with the penalty saved from Lautaro Martinez in the derby. Meanwhile, the French former Lille is continuing to recover: he cannot yet use his hand to stop the ball, but has begun to train occasionally – and only with his feet – with the rest of the group. After six weeks of complete stop, which should expire at the end of November, the player will go to re-education and from that moment will be able to return to work even with an operated wrist. Maignan paws but for its part the Milan he does not want to rush the pace and risk dangerous relapses.