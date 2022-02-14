Milan, Maignan man-assist: Berlusconi is right | First page

From one penalty area to another. A surgical pass 65 meters from the line turns into an assist if the kicker is “Magic” Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper is the author of the pass for Rafael’s winning goal Leãoat home against the Sampdoriawho after receiving the ball from his team mate, dribbles Bereszynski in the penalty area and petrifies Falcone with an unstoppable shot.

ASSIST-MAN – After the assist the goalkeeper closes the door and there is little to do for Giampaolo’s team. Curious: Maignan made his debut in the Rossoneri last August against the Sampdoria and had already created a similar opportunity, with a launch for Calabria before the assist given to Brahimbecoming the first Rossoneri goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his Serie A debut for 15 years (the last was Kalac in 2006).

DIDA BEFORE HIM – To go back to the last time of a Rossoneri goalkeeper who became an assistman, you have to go back 16 years: in 2006 Dida, current Milan goalkeeper coach, in a match against Ascoli led by Giampaolo ( today coach of Sampdoria pierced by the duo Leao-Maignan ) gave Inzaghi the 1-0 ball. Maignan, who has a past as a midfielder, has number 10 feet, a talent that is exploited both in the setting phase from the bottom, and with these long balls. Florenzi confirms it: “His assist is no coincidence, we try such situations in training“.

THE TACTICAL COUNCIL OF BERLUSCONI – In modern football the goalkeeper must be the first resource for the attackers, ask for confirmation to the former Rossoneri president and today patron of Monza, Silvio Berlusconi, who on the sidelines of the match against Spal, reiterated his diktat: “The goalkeepers launch for the attackers. As you know, I’ve always liked the offensive mentality and I think the goalkeeper is the first player on the field to give a signal to his team looking with a nice long ball for the attackers, who in turn will have to dictate the movement ”.

DONNARUMMA WHO? – Maignan, in addition to knowing how to set up, also knows how to do his own very well: with a total of 21, in fact, he is the goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets in the five main European leagues. Data that made the fans that Donnarumma, who flew to Paris last June. Among other things, Gigio was also the protagonist of an assist against Sampdoria but … in favor of the opponent.