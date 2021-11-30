Milan, Maldini: “A competitive team, no transfer market in January. We are working on renewals” | News

The Rossoneri manager: “The Scudetto? We know we have to do something exceptional”

“Sincerely our team is competitive, January is said to be the repair market and we have nothing to repair. I right now we are not going to do anything and I don’t think we will do anything sincerely. ”Simple and clear words: the Milan that’s okay and Paolo Maldini he reiterates it. Rather, instead, it should be supported, solving some issues, such as that of contract extensions (Kessie and others): “We are always there for renewals – continued the Rossoneri manager interviewed by Sky at the delivery of the Golden Foot – there are negotiations and as long as there is time there is hope “.

Better to focus on the present, on the championship and on the Champions. Maldini believes in a winning Milan, beyond the last misstep with Sassuolo: “No excuse for the defeat, now we have the opportunity to resume our journey on Wednesday. We know very well that we will have to work hard. We feel at the beginning, we have done great things but to win a trophy you have to do something great“.