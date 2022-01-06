Milan, Maldini: “Botman is not the only name. Don’t expect big hits “

Paolo Maldini, Rossoneri technical director, spoke to ‘DAZN’ before Milan-Rome, 20th round of Serie A 2021-2022

On the confusion caused by Covid: “It would be appropriate to arrive at a common solution that provides for a document that makes it possible to reach the end of the championship and that is also approved by the government. Among the injured, Covid and the African Cup we have many unavailable. Is it a problem? Yes, but we will not back down “.

If Milan feel penalized: “We do not feel penalized, each ASL has a territorial competence and different people who decide. Until a common document is made, the treatments will be odd”.

On the Scudetto: “Last year I tried to push for the title, it was a gamble but many times you have to aim for the maximum. This year I laughed because they didn’t even give us in the top four, but I knew we were stronger. Unfortunately we can’t think at Berlusconi’s Milan, this must be sustainable. Don’t expect hits worth several million, this is our mission. “

About Botman: “He is a very good player, but he is not the only good player. There are others available, the only need in this market is a defender for Kjaer’s injury. If we will make a loan or a definitive solution I do not know, we will evaluate for the price and the type of player we will identify “.

January 6, 2022

