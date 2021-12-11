Milan, Maldini: “Kjaer’s replacement? Let’s evaluate two possibilities”

The Rossoneri manager: “The team is competitive in terms of the league and the Italian Cup”

The Milan in January he will have to hunt for a replacement for Simon Kjaer And Paolo Maldini he seems to have quite clear ideas. “They say many things, but I can assure you that 10% of the things they say are not true. We are evaluating whether there is the possibility of a player ready immediately or perhaps for next season, but it is not certain that he can be found. . Beyond the African Cup, I consider the team to be competitive with the championship and the Italian Cup “, said the Rossoneri manager.

However, the exit from Europe is still fresh, but more than a disappointment it is considered a lesson. “Mentality means being able to manage the three weekly matches, manage the pressure and the big matches. All these things are acquired over time and not all the acquisis

cone the same way. Who first, who after and who never. It was a fantastic experience. Was it a lesson? Yes. For me the gap between the league and the Champions League was not there, the best league was the Italian one in the 90s. Regarding the English championship, it is necessary to specify: Liverpool and City are one thing, from United downwards it is another. There are two clearly superior teams, “he added.