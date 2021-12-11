Sports

Milan, Maldini: “Kjaer’s replacement? Let’s evaluate two possibilities”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The Rossoneri manager: “The team is competitive in terms of the league and the Italian Cup”

The Milan in January he will have to hunt for a replacement for Simon Kjaer And Paolo Maldini he seems to have quite clear ideas. “They say many things, but I can assure you that 10% of the things they say are not true. We are evaluating whether there is the possibility of a player ready immediately or perhaps for next season, but it is not certain that he can be found. . Beyond the African Cup, I consider the team to be competitive with the championship and the Italian Cup “, said the Rossoneri manager.

However, the exit from Europe is still fresh, but more than a disappointment it is considered a lesson. “Mentality means being able to manage the three weekly matches, manage the pressure and the big matches. All these things are acquired over time and not all the acquisis
See also
Milan, Kjaer: "I look forward to the hard work that awaits me"
Milan
Milan, Kjaer: “I look forward to the hard work that awaits me”
cone the same way. Who first, who after and who never. It was a fantastic experience. Was it a lesson? Yes. For me the gap between the league and the Champions League was not there, the best league was the Italian one in the 90s. Regarding the English championship, it is necessary to specify: Liverpool and City are one thing, from United downwards it is another. There are two clearly superior teams, “he added.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter, three national teams risk missing Napoli: the point on the injured

4 weeks ago

Italy draw: there is the Portugal nightmare in the World Cup playoffs. Here are the dates – Sport

2 weeks ago

Champions, Milan and Atalanta out: Inter and Juve smile, increase money from the market pool

2 days ago

MotoGP / Six weeks of absolute rest for Marc Marquez – Moto

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button