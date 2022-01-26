Milan, Maldini surprises everyone | Defender of 10 million

The Rossoneri company works on a defender and deals with a central player who plays in Bundesliga 2: market valuation established.

Milan do not want to close the winter transfer market session by taking only the 18-year-old Serbian striker Marko Lazetic. Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are also working to buy a young central defender.

The Rossoneri management has set their sights on Malick Thiaw, one of the many prospects reported by the scouting department led by Geoffrey Moncada. The German born in 2001 plays in Bundesliga 2 with Schalke 04 and it is within the Germany Under 21. A guy who is talked about very well and who, not surprisingly, also ended up in the crosshairs of the Liverpool.

Calciomercato Milan, contacts with Schalke for a purchase

The Milan initiated contacts for Thiaw, hoping to place the shot by the end of January. But the deal hasn’t taken off yet. Sky Sports let it be known that it is Schalke 04 asks between 8 and 10 million euros. It is a price considered a bit high, it will be necessary to see if there will be a way to negotiate downwards, perhaps with the help of bonuses and a possible percentage on the future resale of the tag.

Maldini and Massara as an alternative have Maxime Esteve, born in 2002 who plays in Montpellier. His contract also expires in June 2024. The specialized portal Transfermarkt indicates its current value at 3.5 million. He has collected 13 appearances in Ligue 1 2021/2022. The French market is always highly regarded by Milan, so you have to pay attention to this name.

Returning to Thiaw, the sports journalist Nicolò Schira reveals that the German defender proposed to the Rossoneri club Gordon Stipic. This is the agent of Hakan Calhanoglu, who does not exactly have an excellent relationship with Milan after the farewell of the Turkish attacking midfielder on a free transfer. It could be a move by the prosecutor to make peace with the Rossoneri club. We’ll see if it works …