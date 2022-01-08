Milan, Maldini: ‘The renewals of Theo, Leao and Bennacer, I tell you everything. Tonali the most surprising, on the new stadium … ‘| First page

Paolo Maldini surprise guest at the 2021 online meeting AIMC (Italian Association of Milan Clubs). These are all his statements, collected from a video posted on the channel YouTube “Milan Club Val Vibrata“nine days ago.

On the market: “We will do our best and it will not be a bombastic market, but if we need something we will intervene – reports Milannews.it -. Let’s go forward with confidence until the end of the year, we will do the math at the end “.

On the renewals of Bennacer, Theo and Leao: “They have a contract expiring in 2024. So naturally as for the others, Donnarumma, Kessie, Calhanoglu, we started in due time, but it’s not always easy to find an agreement in a negotiation. Theo’s is very well underway as well as Ismael’s, and we’re talking to Rafa Leao. The intention is to renew shortly with all three. Of course they are players who have given up to date, even though they are still young, and we think they can give a lot in our near future “.

The Most Amazing Player: “The player who probably showed a totally different face from last year is Tonali. He is a 2000, he came with a loan so with a lot of pressure on his shoulders. He came after the covid, a bit of a season. particular, he didn’t do very well right away but we had glimpsed enormous qualities in this guy, who is also a super Milanista. This doesn’t hurt either. In our opinion he is the player who made the strongest improvement “.

The new stadium: “You can’t even imagine how close my family is to San Siro. If we want to keep up with the most important European clubs we have to think about a different future, and a lot goes through the new project. It will be a fantastic stadium, which will see us. certainly among the first in Europe because it is a modern stadium, which will give us the opportunity to be competitive. It will also be an experience for the fans who will go to see the matches, as San Siro has been for many years. that the future can only pass through a new project. This is something absolutely necessary. What will happen to San Siro? Here too, there are various hypotheses. Of course, leaving an expensive stadium like San Siro would be a huge loss for the municipality. ” .