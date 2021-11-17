Milan Market – From France: there is the offer for Renato Sanches. The last

At home Milan is always the renewal of Franck Kessie to keep the bench. After the statements of the Ivorian in the summer, who swore love for the Rossoneri colors, something has changed in the requests of his agent, who is now shooting high. The question remains on standby and the gap between supply and demand seems increasingly unbridgeable. For this reason, the company is looking around for a replacement, perhaps as early as January.

In recent days, according to market rumors, the name of Renato Sanches, Lille midfielder. Relations between the Rossoneri and the French club are excellent as the deal testifies Mike Maignan. But be careful because there would be more. According to ‘le10sport’ Milan have already presented an offer for the Portuguese, although the figures were not disclosed. Competition is called Arsenal which, however, unlike the Devil, has not yet taken concrete steps. The French portal also adds that, in the event of a satisfactory offer, Lille could already free Renato Sanches in January. Today’s top news: Milan on the new Pedri, Real Madrid focuses on Brahim Diaz