Milan market, news on Zlatan Ibrahimovic: fans divided

Zlatan Ibrahimovic he never stops: according to rumors reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Swedish striker, 40 years old last October, would have found the agreement with AC Milan for the contract renewal for another season.

Milan transfer market: Ibrahimovic towards renewal

The tip of Malmoe, due to expire in June, would be ready to sign a one year contract at the end of the winter session, in February, when the transfer market will be closed and the strategies defined, also with regard to the other renewals. Ibrahimovic has repeatedly reiterated that it is determined to continue for at least another year, despite frequent injuries that have blocked him in recent months.

If there are no details physical problems, the signing will be only a formality: between the player and the club the tuning is complete, both in terms of individual and team objectives. The Swede, undisputed leader of the locker room, makes no secret of aiming for 2022 World Cup in Qatar (Sweden will go through the play-offs), and hopes to get maximum visibility in Milan to be called up and reach the ambitious goal.

The Rossoneri club for its part will evaluate carefully the physical condition of the player in the coming months: the only obstacle that can cast doubt on a renewal already announced.

Milan, renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic: the doubts of the fans

The rumors of the extension of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract do not find the unanimous approval of the Rossoneri fans. Many consider it the real pivot of the whole project and are satisfied, others are worry for the athletic outfit of the player, who has already missed several games this season, and are asking instead the arrival of a younger striker.

In this start of the season Ibrahimovic has an Achilles tendon problem, he has missed almost all the first two months of the championship, and so far has 6 appearances in the first 12 days, seasoned by 3 goals and two assists.

Milan transfer market: the situation renews and the role of Mino Raiola

The Devil is grappling in recent weeks with other negotiations for contract renewals: first of all the thorny situations of Kessie and Romagnoli, on Thursday Raiola made a blitz at the Rossoneri headquarters to talk about the renewal of the Rossoneri captain, in the sights of Juventus. Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are also negotiating to armor the jewels Hernandez, Bennacer and Rafael Leao from possible future assaults.

Soon news are also expected for the renewal of Stefano Pioli: according to the latest from Milanello the signing should arrive by the end of the month, the Emilian coach will put in black and white on a 3 million euro contract plus bonuses.

