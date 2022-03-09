Milan market, Pioli asks for quality: not only Renato Sanches, Malinovskyi, Bajrami and Lang are also liked

MilanNews.it

© photo by www.imagephotoagency.it

Milan is still in full swing for the Scudetto and therefore everyone at Milanello is focused on this great goal, but in the meantime in via Aldo Rossi we are already starting to think and plan the summer transfer market. In particular, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, respectively technical director and sporting director of the Rossoneri club, are focusing on the midfield where there will almost certainly be the farewell of Franck Kessie, in addition to the possible ones of Tiemoué Bakayoko and Rade Krunic.

PIOLI WANT QUALITY – This morning was reported by Tuttosport who recalled that in the summer there will be the arrival from Bordeaux of Yacine Adli, a young midfielder purchased in August 2021, and the return of Tommaso Pobega from the loan to Turin. But Stefano Pioli would also like other additions that could increase the quality of the AC Milan squad between midfield and front row: for some time, for example, we have been talking about Renato Sanches, a Lille player who would bring substance and imagination to the Devil’s median. Getting to him will not be easy, however, especially if the French do not decrease their requests.

ALTERNATIVE TRACKS – For this reason, Milan is also evaluating other tracks for the trocar, such as the one that leads to Noa Lang of Bruges: he is a very flexible player born in 1999 as he can play as a right winger, playmaker and if necessary even from before tip. Attention then also to the ideas Ruslan Malinovskyi of Atalanta (at least 30 million euros are needed) and Nedim Bajrami of Empoli (costs less, about 10 million).

