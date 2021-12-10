Milan market, there is an offer for the replacement of Kjaer

Despite leaving the Champions League, the Milan does not lose its ambitions and, even if from now on, will have to face only one weekly commitment, it still aims to strengthen the squad during the winter market.

Milan, the primary goal in January

Obviously, the serious injury occurred to Simon Kjaer in the championship match against Genoa, ensures that the precedence in the Rossoneri strategies has the central defender.

From this point of view, in the last few days there have been many names associated with Milan but one above all seems to have convinced the management of the “Devil”, protagonist of a decisive acceleration today

Milan, for the defense, relations with Chelsea are re-established

The profile identified by Maldini And Massara to replace Kjaer would be that of the compatriot Andreas Christensen, middle class currently in force at Chelsea.

The Lillerød native, sixteen seasonal appearances with the Blues so far, has his contract expiring in June and could arrive in Milan with a relatively limited economic outlay, a situation that clearly appeals to the Milan leaders.

Milan-Christensen, today’s step forward

The latter seem to want to seriously try with the Scandinavian defender so much so that, according to what the journalist reported Rudy Galetti, would have sent Christensen aoffer from 4 million per season to convince him to land immediately in Italy.

The defender, on which Kjaer himself is making an important contribution work of conviction, would also be hesitant because Chelsea would not want to get rid of him by offering him an extension of the contract shortly.

It will therefore be decisive, more than the good relations between Milan and Chelsea, the will of the player who will have to weigh and decide between the possibility of marrying a new project or hunting for new trophies with the magic of the London team.

OMNISPORT