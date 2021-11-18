MILAN MARKET TOP NEWS – Pioli, deal done. Alvarez walks away

The renewal of Pioli with Milan is approaching, soon the signing. Market news and Raiola talks about Romagnoli: today’s top news, 17-11-2021.

Stefano Bressi

MILAN MARKET AND TOP NEWS – Bad news coming on the transfer market for Milan, with Julian Alvarez ending up in the sights of Juventus, who accelerates. Meanwhile, the referee of the next championship match has been designated. Meanwhile Raiola talks about the renewal of captain Alessio Romagnoli, in a cryptic way. Satisfaction with the eternal captain, Franco Baresi and finally the renewal of Stefano Pioli with the Rossoneri. Here are the most important news from the Rossoneri today.

ASSAULT JUVE FOR ALVAREZ – Juventus assault for Alvarez, with the bianconeri trying to anticipate the times. Offer presented to the Argentine class 2000 of River Plate, which, we recall, has a contract expiring in December 2022, but also has a release clause of 25 million. This means that whoever first finds an agreement with the boy and will be willing to pay that amount will win it. Milan who continues to wait.

FIORENTINA-MILAN REFEREE – The match director of Fiorentina-Milan on Saturday evening has been appointed. Marco Guida, from Torre Annunziata, in the province of Naples, will be the referee and this is a fact that has caused the Rossoneri fans to discuss a lot.

RAIOLA ON ROMAGNOLI – Raiola speaks again, also focusing on the renewal of Romagnoli, born in 1995 and AC Milan captain. The Milan defender wants to renew his contract, but the negotiation is very difficult. Raiola said that work will be done to see what to do, but also that the market will start in May. In short, somewhat cryptic statements from the prosecutor.

BARESI D’ORO – Great satisfaction for Baresi, AC Milan’s historic captain and today vice president of the club, who will receive the Ambrogino d’Oro on 7 December, the highest recognition that the Municipality of Milan recognizes for the Milanese. He then said he was very happy and satisfied on his Instagram profile, as well as obviously proud.

PIOLI, WE ARE THERE – Done deal! Pioli will renew with Milan and has reached an agreement with the Rossoneri club. For him, extension until 2024 and adjustment of the salary, from 2 million plus bonuses to 3 million plus bonuses. The signature and therefore the official announcement will arrive in the next few days. There were no big doubts, but now there is an agreement: Pioli and Milan continue together.

TALK Nanny – Tatarusanu gave a beautiful interview in which he obviously returned to the parade in the Derby from the penalty kicked by Martinez, honestly calling it a good save. He too is among the players who will soon have to discuss the renewal of the contract eventually, given that it expires in 2023, therefore at the end of next season. He said he would like to continue with Milan, but obviously it’s still early days. Finally, praise to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, rightly leader of the team from his point of view.

RENEWAL OF PEGS – There are practically no more doubts now. More than if, one wonders when. The renewal of Pioli with Milan is certain and is probably also quite close. The Rossoneri coach could sign the new contract with the Rossoneri club within the next week, which will be different from the current one, which provided for automatic renewal for a season under the same conditions. The club wanted to reward the excellent work of the coach.

POBEGA – Attention to the situation of Tommaso Pobega, midfielder born in 1999 owned by Milan and on loan to Turin this season. The grenades are very satisfied with the midfielder and would like to keep him in the future as well. Obviously Milan sent him to play to make him grow, so as to evaluate whether to keep him in the squad or sell him for important figures. Growth that is taking place. So Milan would also be willing to sell him outright, but as long as there is an offer exceeding the 8 million that Torino had been willing to spend on him so far.

CHALLENGE WITH JUVE – The bulk of Milan’s transfer market entering in January, if not all, will be done on the trocar. The Rossoneri are looking for a quality player and the name of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian born in 2001 of Rubin Kazan, is back in fashion, with whom he is doing very well. Despite his young age, he has already shown off and is essentially a proprietor. Also for this reason it already costs 18 million. Juventus is also very fond of, with whom we will have to duel. Find out more by reading the full news >>>