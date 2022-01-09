Sports

Milan, Massara: “Botman? Lille does not give it. Counts at Samp tomorrow “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to ‘Sky Sport’ before the Venice-Milan match of the 21st matchday of Serie A 2021-2022

Frederic Massara, Rossoneri sporting director, spoke to the microphones of ‘Sky Sports‘ before Venice-Milan, match of the 21st day of the Serie A 2021-2022. Here are his statements.

On Conti on loan to Sampdoria: “It is being defined, it could close tomorrow”.

On the January market: “Our priority, after Kjaer’s injury, is a central defender. If there is an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we will be ready.”

About Botman: “He is an excellent player, but I don’t think Lille want to sell him now. There are many names on the table, the transfer market is still long.”

On the names for the defense: “There are many possibilities to evaluate, this is an uncertain period also from an economic point of view and therefore we must be very careful. All possibilities must be evaluated”.

About Leao: “He has a lot of room for growth. He is a crystalline talent, he has matured a lot in recent months, now he has a continuity that he did not have before. He will have a great future. We want to build the Milan of the future on him and on other players. also talking to his agent about the renewal “.

On the possible arrival of an attacker: “We have to monitor this area of ​​the pitch for the future, but not immediately. We also have Pellegri in whom we believe a lot. If there are possibilities, I don’t believe in the advanced department in this transfer window, the club will be ready.” .

On the work of the company: “The club always comes first, Milan are above everything. We don’t want to be moral, we make choices based on our needs. We want to be competitive in a sustainable way. We have to pursue this policy and other clubs are doing it too. “.

January 9, 2022 (change January 9, 2022 | 12:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Luis Alberto paints, super Zac, what an entrance Radu!

3 weeks ago

Webber does not rule out the retirement of Hamilton – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

4 weeks ago

Formula 1, Jean Alesi stopped in France: damage with explosive device

3 weeks ago

Milan, the gift under the tree: the strategy for Botman | First page

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button