Milan, mathematics does not condemn the Rossoneri: here are the three paths for the knockout stages of the Champions League

“As long as mathematics does not condemn us, we will continue to hope.” These are the words of the AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Porto in the Champions League. A result that does not condemn the Rossoneri but which still makes the transition to the round of 16 very complicated. Pioli’s team is now forced to win both against Atletico Madrid in Spain and then later against Liverpool already qualified at home on the last day of the group stage. Considering this double win, Milan would qualify in the event that Porto lose to Liverpool in England and draw last home to Atletico. He would also qualify if Porto were to lose both matches as long as the Rossoneri win against the Colchoneros with two goals at Wanda or with a better goal difference than Simeone’s team. Finally they qualify even if Porto draw against Liverpool and Atletico beat the Portuguese as long as Milan win by at least two goals against Cholo or in any case with a better goal difference. If the Rossoneri were to catch qualification at the last minute, they would be the third team in history after Newcastle (2002-2003) and Atalanta (2019-2020) to go through after scoring zero points in the first three group matches.