Milan, Messias and a future to be written: Pioli’s idea, the real figures and what can change | First page

Messias earned Milan at the end of a journey made up of falls and climbs. He had the strength to emerge in the provincial fields, with the humility of those who want to arrive by leveraging their talent. The opportunity has reached the age of thirty, in one of the most important clubs in the world. Committed to elbowing to make his way among the young people. Junior has convinced Stefano Pioli that he is letting him play continuously and by now he considers him a starter on the right like Alexis Saelemaekers. Fantasy with the Brazilian, balance with the Belgian: the Rossoneri coach has two different resources to use depending on the opponent.

THE DECISION FOR THE FUTURE – Messias knows that there is still a long way to go to earn confirmation even for next season. The 91st class arrived at the Rossoneri on a loan from Crotone for 2.6 million with the right of redemption set at 5.4 plus a bonus. The feedbacks are positive, Milan is oriented to exercise the purchase option. But a final decision will only be made in the spring. The club in via Aldo Rossi wants to have a more precise picture of the situation and then organize a summit with Crotone. It cannot be ruled out that a discussion table may open up to try to re-discuss the figures provided for by the agreement signed last summer.