Milan moves negatively, in line with the trend of the European markets

(Teleborsa) – Difficult day for Piazza Affari, which trades heavily, together with the other Eurolistini.

Slightly raised seat for theEuro / US dollar, which advances to 1.134. L’Gold trading continues with a fractional gain of 0.54%. Oil sales prevail (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues the day at 68.39 dollars per barrel, down sharply by 2.23%.

On parity it spread, which remains at +129 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 0.93%.

Among the main European stock exchanges sales on Frankfurt, which recorded a decline of 0.86%, negative session for London, showing a loss of 0.82%, and under pressure Paris, which shows a drop of 1.02%.

In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB it is down (-1.09%) and stands at 25,759 points; on the same line, a bad day for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which continues the session at 28,261 points, down 0.99%.

Downhill the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.74%); on the same line, below parity the FTSE Italia Star, which shows a decrease of 0.65%.

DiaSorin, which scores + 3.7%, is theunique among the Blue Chips of Piazza Affari to report an appreciable performance.

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Stellantis, which continues the session with -2.57%.

It slips Leonardo, with a clear disadvantage of 1.95%.

In red Prysmian, which shows a marked decline of 1.86%.

The negative performance of Mediolanum Bank, which falls by 1.69%.

Among the protagonists of the FTSE MidCap, Saras (+ 1.40%), Brembo (+ 0.88%), BF (+ 0.85%) e Garofalo Health Care (+ 0.69%).

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Alerion Clean Power, which gets -2.83%.

Black session for Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which leaves a loss of 2.92% on the table.

In free fall De ‘Longhi, which sinks by 2.07%.

Anima Holding drops by 1.76%.

Between macroeconomic variables heavier:

Tuesday 30/11/2021
00:30 Japan: Unemployment rate (expected 2.8%; previous 2.8%)
00:50 Japan: Industrial production, monthly (expected 1.8%; previous -5.4%)
08:45 France: GDP, quarterly (3% expected; previous 3%)
08:45 France: Consumption prices, annual (expected 2.6%; previous 2.6%)
08:45 France: Consumption prices, monthly (previous 0.4%)
08:45 France: Production prices, monthly (previous 1.7%)
9:00 am Spain: Retail sales, monthly (previous 0.3%).

(Teleborsa) 30-11-2021 09:30

