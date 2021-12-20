Milan-Napoli 0-1, report cards / Juan Jesus is born at Christmas, Petagna a game from the Old Testament

Zielinski the best, Rrahmani annihilated Ibra. Spalletti passes from Kennedian ideology to Leopardian poetics, decides to win the match with Petagna: so be it.

The report cards of Milan-Napoli 0-1 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia.

HOSPINA. Gaudeamus Ilaria! The formidable Mount Vesevo exterminator spreads victorious lava where the Po Valley usually invoke the volcano to make us wash with fire. And dear Ospinik does not suffer too much: he is volcanic only once, on that Ibrahim shot in the 48th minute. The rest went out and raised – 6.5

What reflections on Ibra, Fabrizio. That saving hand is one of the few interventions he is called upon to make against a Milan that seemed much more in difficulty than us, but it is worth a lot – 6.5

MALCUIT. Goldilocks erupts rush and offense in a continuous jet. Of course, on some occasions Ballo-Touré could dance alone but it is a danger that almost never occurs – 7

Ballo-Tourè appeared totally inadequate compared to our Kevin, in my opinion. And Goldilocks also put Krunic in trouble. He ran a lot, he tried, he proposed himself, he gave everything – 7

RRAHMANI. Amir is a nail that pierces every Rossoneri bubble that forms in our area and like the Vesuvian broom spreads very sweet scents. Ibra, who is Ibra, manages to anticipate him only once and to do so he has to make an amazing technical gesture, leading in the 17 ‘. Rrahmani was really great and flawless tonight – 7.5

Incredible to write it, but it literally annihilated Ibra. Perfect in maintaining the position, always, he reaches every ball he can reach with his head, he is becoming a wall. One of the best in the field without a doubt – 8

JUAN JESUS. Jesus is born next Friday and Juan Jesus plays his best game in Napule. It solves a myriad of situations and with the cabeza it takes a lot – 7

Together with Rrahmani it forms a dam equivalent to Koulibaly. He is wonderful and the concreteness with which he sweeps the ball away: he takes an intensity, in hitting it, which for me is equivalent to a goal – 8

DI LORENZO. The move to the left wing has little or no influence on his dedication to the Vesuvian cause. The Euroappuntato puts its generous and high alma on it and fights crudely in defense – 6.5

He plays out of position and rightly does not risk too much but is precious in accompanying the action, he suffers and shows the generosity of all time – 7

DEMME. What’s more, he hits, sometimes he puts some patches in the best possible way. The Calabrian-Teutonic disappoints once again – 5

The worst in the field. It is very wrong, it is not in condition and besides it is too foul. It made me tremble several times: it could have created big problems for us – 5

LOBOTKA from 53 ‘. With Lobo the management of the ball changes radically and lightens the workload for the Frankist Ninety-nine. The wizard on the bench proceeds with the pizarrization of the Slovakian – 7

He enters and order is immediately restored. He plays every ball with intelligence, favors the construction of actions, is also generous in supporting the defensive line. How much we have missed, Fabrizio – 7

ANGUISSA. With Demme beater, he finds himself lonely nipping, dulling and setting at a time when his condition is not at its peak. In the end he comes out crazy and does a couple of svirgololanti follies that favor the AC Milan fans – 6

He is not yet in the best of conditions and it shows: in the second half he makes several mistakes which, as you say, favor Ibra, but he resists. With Lobotka next to him he returns to ensure a discreet support – 6

LOZANO. A marvel, Ilaria, to see him fight in the rear with remarkable results. In attack, which is his job, he has a double chance in the 41st minute after a stop from the chest on an assist from Juan Jesus – 6.5

Lozano’s mobility, which overlaps with Malcuit, is pure fluidity. Drives Ballo-Tourè crazy. It does not materialize the last step, but it helps a lot – 6.5

POLITANO from 78 ‘. Milan are all ahead and he only manages to wipe out when appropriate, he can’t do anything else – without a vote

Enter at a time when Napoli is in obvious difficulty and only contributes to losing precious balls – sv

ZIELINSKI. He is the midfielder, the playmaker and the attacking midfielder. His corner of the goal: a match that demonstrates that San Piotr, at these levels, is among the best midfielders on our continent and the most Vesuvian of all on the pitch – 8

Quality: this marvel. It is no coincidence that when he comes out, Napoli goes a bit in difficulty and can hardly go up again. The corner cross is perfect. Piotr at these levels is wonderful – 8

OUNAS from 78 ‘. Without vote

Do not waste – sv

ELMAS. Macedonian (Northern) is deadly. Before the winning corner of the Polish saint babbles restlessly in front of the Rossoneri goal. It is a propitiatory dance because after seconds his pumpkin zac and puts it inside. Elmas is increasingly decisive there on the left and never makes it a question of tile – 7

The movement with which he moves away from the near post to catch Zielinski’s cross is perfect. No longer a crazy elf, but a player who is present, orderly, very lively and precious, concrete even in the defensive phase, when there is a need to help. And he made that cazzimma grimace when he bagged the ball into the net. Beautiful – 7.5

GHOULAM from 85 ‘. It makes Ospinik and us take a blow with that attempted own goal to head towards the blue door – without a vote

When he entered we all wondered: is it possible that Faouzi has only 5 minutes of game in the legs so many months after the injury? I don’t know, but if in those 5 minutes you take a risk like that it’s better not to find out how much he might play – sv

PETAGNA. A biblical game in the Old Testament sense of sacrifice and oblation. Too bad, however, that all this effort makes Petagnone not very lucid when he finds himself in a position to score twice, at 50 ‘and 76’ – 7

Not even a minute had passed since he had already snatched the ball from Tomori by putting his body and his arrogance into it. The same one with which he recovered, perhaps, more balls than in his entire career. He wasn’t the deputy to score last night, I don’t even believe in Spalletti’s designs. He just had to beat him up, and favor the high team: he did it and also very well. Spalletti won the game with this move – 7.5

MERTENS from 78 ‘. Without vote

It took 15 minutes to understand that yesterday was not the match for him – sv

SHOULDER. The gregarious Napule turns on the lights at San Siro (by the way: what a waste and what bestiality the new stadium wanted by the mayor of Milan, Sala) and Lucky Luciano passes from Kennedian ideology to Leopardian poetics and liquidates the holographic fatalism: “Tonight the Vesuvius is not a postcard “. Long last. And let’s go back to hoping for the magnificent and progressive fate of the human blue people – 8

He prepared the game in a wonderful way, Fabrizio. He gave us San Siro and second place when everything seemed to be rowing against us. Other than Vesuvius: this man is Marechiaro, the Lungomare, Castel dell’Ovo, San Martino, the Cilento sunset, the Gulf sea and Santa Claus. You listen to his lectures and you seem to come out better. You see the formation, with Petagna in attack and you tell yourself: if you have decided to win the game with this move, captain, I am with you until death. Then, when that happens, you realize what it’s like to be a genius – 10

MASS REFEREE. I didn’t like it at all until the goal canceled, then he sacrosanctly avoided the usual prank in the ninetieth – 7