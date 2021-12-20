Milan-Napoli, CM’s report cards: Diaz is a ghost, few are saved. Zielinski to go crazy and that Juan Jesus! | First page

Milan-Napoli 0-1

MILAN

Maignan 5.5: gets caught on goal.

Florenzi 6: in the first half hour it is so hard to keep up with Elmas, then he takes his measures and touches the goal with a powerful right that ends a breath to the side. Positive. (from 40 ‘st Kalulu sv),

Tomori 6.5: save two goals already made, last bastion.

Romagnoli 6: he does it well, he often anticipates Petagna and relaunches the action.

Ballo-Toure 5.5: some good diagonals and a good cross for Ibra in the first half. In the middle there is also a lot of confusion and some completely wrong choices. It has obvious tactical and technical limitations.

5.5 tonals: confines himself to homework, never forces play. (from 32 ‘st Bennacer 6: it takes competition)

Kessie 5.5: horror first half, where everything is wrong, and a good reaction in the second half. He would also score the equal goal but they unjustly cancel it.

Messias 6: at least he tries. With little clarity and quality in dribbling. The personality is not lacking, even the shot from outside that almost gives the equal goal. (from 32 ‘st Castillejo 5.5: rarely active)

Day 4.5: does not hit a stop. Ghost. (From the 18th st Giroud 6: a slightly high header. He creates some danger and is in spite of himself the protagonist of the goal canceled against Kessie)

Krunic 5: performance from who saw it? (from 18 ‘st Saelemaekers 6: gives energy and changes of pace in the final)

Ibrahimović 6: fight like a lion. Ospina denies him a goal that had already been scored, he eats one at 80 due to a poorly executed check.

Pegs 5: he loses the comparison with Spalletti across the board. His Milan runs little and badly

NAPLES

Ospina 6.5: prodigious intervention at the beginning of the second half on a racing car by Ibrahimovic. Always very careful when going out and good with his feet.

Malcuit 6.5: excellent push in its lane of competence.

Rhamani 6.5: on the air game it is practically unsurpassed.

Juan Jesus 7: the protagonist you do not expect. Clean and punctual in every intervention, check Ibrahimovic well.

By Lorenzo 6: it fits on the left but does not have that ease in the play that usually shows off. Be careful in the defensive phase.

Anguissa 6: strengthens the muscles and is a dam. Miss some bloody exit in the final race.

Demme 5.5: the more kicks you play in the first half. Often arrives late, it seems the only discordant note of an orchestra playing in unison. (from 8 st Lobotka 6.5: very clear direction, he makes the team breathe with his game changes)

Lozano 6.5: its movements create havoc. In the first half he is a constant danger for Milan. (from 32 ‘st Politano sv).

Zieliński 7.5: but how many km did you drive this evening? Man everywhere of Napoli, quantity and quality of the highest level. His assist for Elmas. (from 32 ‘st Ounas sv)

Elmas 7: scores with the head, not exactly the strong point of the house. The exclamation point on a sublime performance. (from 40 ‘st Ghoulam sv);

Petagna 6.5: exceptional work for the team. He sacrifices himself, gets his teammates up and goes close to scoring in two circumstances. (from 32 ‘st Mertens sv)

Shoulder pads 7: prepare the match to perfection, playing on the difficulties of Milan. The engagement in the standings is deserved.