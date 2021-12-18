Milan-Napoli, probable formation: Pioli leaves Messias / News out

Milan-Napoli is approaching and the probable formation of Pioli seems to be quite clear. Here is who should therefore play tomorrow.

It gets closer and closer Milan-Naples and the probable Rossoneri formation is more or less delineated. Between absences and hierarchies, there are few doubts about Stefano Pioli on the eve of the match. Clash at the top and attempt to stay hooked to the top of the standings for the Rossoneri. Returning from a not particularly happy period. Now the goal is to finish the year in the best possible way, even overcoming the points scored in the last championship in the first round. We need to make a further leap in quality and tomorrow there is immediately a great opportunity. So let’s find out what the probable formation of Milan-Napoli tomorrow should be.

No doubt obviously between the posts, where he will be once again Mike Maignan, a guarantee of Rossoneri safety. On the right instead space a Pierre Kalulu, currently the favorite for a starting shirt. At the heart of the defense, together with Fikayo Tomori, the captain should be there Alessio Romagnoli. On the left, unfortunately, another defection. Theo Hernandez shouldn’t start from the first minute, so space a Fodé, called for an important ransom tomorrow against complicated opponents.

The midfield hinge returns to being the starting one this season, with Franck Kessie And Sandro Tonali who resume their place after having partially rested last weekend and after their teammates have not revealed themselves ready yet. At the moment they are both on another level.

The main doubts and the biggest surprises could be about the trocar. Surprisingly, he should play on the right Messias owner, trying to worry the Neapolitan rearguard. In the center, instead, space a Brahim Diaz, who, however, must regain the brilliance of the beginning of the season, also proving to be a top-level player. Finally, he closes the trio Alexis Saelemaekers, ferried to the left, probably also to better cover that band. Up front, of course Zlatan Ibrahimovic, still owner and Rossoneri totem.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Romagnoli, Fodé; Kessie, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic

December 18, 2021 (change December 18, 2021 | 19:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link