Milan-Napoli, probable formations. Di Lorenzo on the left. Malcuit owner. Doubt Lozano-Politano

Milan And Naples compete in the big match of the 18th day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. It will be the 147th match in Serie A between the two teams. There are 73 precedents between Milan and Napoli at the Rossoneri’s home: 32 AC Milan wins, 26 draws and 15 wins for the Azzurri. Doubt Theo Hernandez for Pioli, he will hardly be in the match. Out also Calabria, Kjaer, Leao, Rebic and Pellegri. In goal there will be Maignan, in defense Romagnoli paired with Tomori. Kalulu and Ballo-Tourè should act on the flanks. Tonali and Kessiè in the median. Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Messias behind the eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Among the Neapolitan ranks Luciano Spalletti must count the unavailable, there will be no Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian, Insigne and Osimhen. Almost obligatory choices for the Azzurri. In Porta Ospina, a central couple formed by Rrahmani and Jesus, Di Lorenzo will be diverted to the left with Malcuit on the right. In midfield Demme and Anguissa will form the central dam, the two medians will support Zielinski. The trident will consist of Mertens, Elmas and one between Lozano and Politano on the right.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Messias; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli.

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme, Zielinski; Lozano (Politano), Mertens, Elmas. Herds Spalletti.

Directs Mr. Massa (Imperia).

Live textual interviews, comments, report cards and videos on AreaNapoli.it.