Sports

Milan-Napoli, probable formations. Di Lorenzo on the left. Malcuit owner. Doubt Lozano-Politano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee34 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Napoli on stage at San Siro, Spalletti’s blues face Milan with many defections. Very important match for both teams

Milan And Naples compete in the big match of the 18th day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. It will be the 147th match in Serie A between the two teams. There are 73 precedents between Milan and Napoli at the Rossoneri’s home: 32 AC Milan wins, 26 draws and 15 wins for the Azzurri. Doubt Theo Hernandez for Pioli, he will hardly be in the match. Out also Calabria, Kjaer, Leao, Rebic and Pellegri. In goal there will be Maignan, in defense Romagnoli paired with Tomori. Kalulu and Ballo-Tourè should act on the flanks. Tonali and Kessiè in the median. Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Messias behind the eternal Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Among the Neapolitan ranks Luciano Spalletti must count the unavailable, there will be no Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian, Insigne and Osimhen. Almost obligatory choices for the Azzurri. In Porta Ospina, a central couple formed by Rrahmani and Jesus, Di Lorenzo will be diverted to the left with Malcuit on the right. In midfield Demme and Anguissa will form the central dam, the two medians will support Zielinski. The trident will consist of Mertens, Elmas and one between Lozano and Politano on the right.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Messias; Ibrahimovic. Herds Pioli.

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina; Malcuit, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo; Anguissa, Demme, Zielinski; Lozano (Politano), Mertens, Elmas. Herds Spalletti.

Directs Mr. Massa (Imperia).

Live textual interviews, comments, report cards and videos on AreaNapoli.it.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee34 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Gravina on Juve: ‘No to summary trials. Capital gains? FIGC and Uefa at work, soon there will be some measures’ | First page

2 weeks ago

Inter 4-0 Cagliari, REPORT CARDS: Barella, what an answer! Lautaro makes up for it, Calha and Maravilla

6 days ago

Turin-Bologna 2-1, Juric: “I’m more corporate than the president”

6 days ago

Inter close to Malang Sarr: his friend Lukaku sent him | News

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button