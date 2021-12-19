Milan-Napoli, relive the slow motion: Kessie’s goal canceled for offside by Giroud, decisive Var. The Rossoneri protest | A league

Serie A. To direct the match at San Siro, fresh from promotion to the Elite category by Uefa. His assistants will be Meli and Bindoni, while, with De Meo as Avar.

90 ‘GOAL CANCELED TO KESSIE: Ballo-Touré’s cross from the left, Giroud comes into conflict with Rrahmani and ends on the ground, then as the action continues the ball is touched first by Juan Jesus and then by Kessie, who throws it into the goal. Var Di Paolo, however, signals to Massa the position of Giroud, judged offside as he tries to intervene on the ball from the ground and ends up influencing the subsequent intervention of Juan Jesus.

66 ‘YELLOW ALSO IN MALCUIT: the Napoli full-back stops a possible restart by Saelemaekers with a slight withholding and ends up on Massa’s notebook.

44 ‘RRAHMANI HAND IN THE AREA, BUT IT IS A FOUL BY IBRA: cross from the left by Ballo-Touré intercepted from the ground, with one hand from the Napoli defender. The Milan players invoke the penalty, but Massa had previously highlighted a push by Ibrahimovic against Rrahmani himself.

32 & # 39; WARNINGS FROM LORENZO: the Napoli full-back is the first sanctioned player of the match, for a touch of the arm judged voluntary to intercept a ball played vertically by Kessie.