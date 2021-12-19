Milan-Napoli: the same is good for everyone, especially for Inter. But Spalletti will win, who is less worse than Pioli | First page

My reputation as a forecaster was heavily compromised by yesterday’s result in Bergamo. I had foreseen a clear and overwhelming victory for Atalanta over Roma, but it was the Giallorossi who taught the Atalantines a severe lesson (1-4). And little or nothing is worth considering that the 2-2 goal, canceled by the Var, was messed up by both the referee Irrati and the “varista” Nasca. Could he change the game? Of course yes, tHowever, I did not think that Mourinho’s team would put Gasperini’s boys in such difficulty.

That result favored Inter which, tonight, can become winter champion if the Naples beats the Milan at San Siro. And it is on this race that the interest of all the leading teams lies. As everyone knows, the two teams are heavily rearranged due to injuries. It is a question of establishing who is worse off not only for the number of absent people, but also for their value. Milan must give up Kjaer, Rebic, Calabria, Leao, Pellegrini and, most likely, Theo Hernandez. On the other hand, Spalletti will not have Osimhen, Koulibaly, Insigne, Mario Rui and even Fabian Ruiz.

The match will be lame and, perhaps, never as in this moment, Milan and Napoli hope not to lose. Attention, I did not say that they play for a draw, but that a draw would be the least of all evils. It is true that Inter would have a double advantage (plus three over Milan, plus six over Napoli), but the race for the Scudetto would remain open for everyone, even for Atalanta, already unless you are from the leaders. Very probably a lot would be left to direct clashes that begin as early as January by virtue of the asymmetrical calendar, also adopted this year by Serie A.

So how will Milan-Napoli end? Having said the utility of the same, if I had to spend a euro I would bet on Napoli. First, because unlike Milan, which has only Ibrahimovic on the pitch and Giroud on the bench, Spalletti can contract on a department that, in addition to Mertens, has more offensive players on the ball. This is the case of Lozano, Zielinski and Ounas (or Politano) capable of striking more surgically than the Milan fans. We take Diaz, for instance. He is experiencing a worrying involution and, beyond the goal, never been too much in his strings, it is also little about the level of ideas and assists. Perhaps something more is to be expected from Messias, even if it would not be fair to place the responsibility of the attacking midfielders on his shoulders.

In my opinion, however, where Napoli is superior to Milan it is in midfield. The definitive return of Anguissa, who will play in tandem with Demme, is fundamental because he brings quality, strength and running, while in the Rossoneri the performances of Kessie they begin to worry, despite Tonali’s good performance. In defense, however, the weight of absences is almost the same: although not worth Koulibaly, Kjaer had a driving role in the AC Milan department. Rather, one wonders who will eventually replace Theo Hernandez on the left, if – as Pioli said – he doesn’t make it. Kalulu or Ballo-Touré? In any case, there would be no interpreter who creates play on the wing.

Pioli and Spalletti are both excellent coaches, but Luciano has more experience and a flexibility that is noticed when he has to change the team or with changes or mutation of the game system. However, both love the initiative and the prevalence of the maneuver. This should be enough to say that it could be an open and exciting game, with high technical and tactical content and an unpredictable result. Unless it’s the peer that’s good for everyone. Even at Inter.