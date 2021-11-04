Milan never so bad in the Champions League, Stefano Pioli curries his

For the first time in its history, Milan failed to win even one of the first four Champions League matches of the season: a San Siro the Rossoneri have won only a skimpy point against the Port, which almost condemns them to elimination.

Champions League, Milan-Porto 1-1: the words of Pioli

Stefano Pioli to Amazon he commented on the draw of his team: “We could do definitely better, in the first half it is lack of clarity in the choices. If the opponents are that tall you have to try more depth and we were not precise “.

“I cannot say anything about the recovery, out of will, energy and danger. To deserve to go through you have to win games, the level in Europe is very high: Porto have achieved great results in the last 5 away games and last season eliminated the Juventus. From the point of view of the choices we have not been so continuous for 95 minutes ”, explained the coach from Emilia.

On singles, a pull of Leao’s ears: “He gave us a good width, he attacked the depth but the balls were not accurate. The boy still has to expand his knowledge and improve his choices, I had to pull his neck, he couldn’t breathe after Rebic’s injury ”.

On the calendar “Il Porto twice in a row he played a day ahead of us. If you have 7-8 days to recover one it doesn’t make a difference, but if you have 3 instead of 4 in a period where you play seven times in 21 days, it can make a difference ”.

Champions League, Milan-Porto 1-1: Pioli’s sensations ahead of the derby with Inter

Pioli, however, is optimistic about the next championship match against Inter: “The signs are positive, the team is now sorry, we wanted to find the first victory in Champions. These are races that give you energy and charge, the derby will be another difficult match. They deservedly won the championship and remain favorites. We will have to play a high level game, but we have the chance to do well. Now I’m going to see the Inter match. Calabria? He hit the head and I replaced him ”.

