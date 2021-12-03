Milan, news on Castillejo: the conditions of the Spaniard

Stefano Pioli clarified the conditions of the midfielder during the press conference for Milan-Salernitana, which took place a few hours ago.

There is no peace for the Rossoneri on the injury front. Pioli’s team lost Simon Kjaer in the match against Genoa: in the next few hours the real extent of the Dane’s injury will be known.

The defender is yet another physical problem for the Devil’s squad at the start of the season. The infirmary is already pretty full in fact, even if in the next few days someone could rejoin the group. Stefano Pioli took stock of the injuries at AC Milan in the press conference on the eve of the match against Salernitana. The Rossoneri coach specified: “We have recovered Bennacer: he trained today and will therefore be called up. Calabria Giroud and Rebic are better off “.

Pioli then spoke about the situation of Samu Castillejo: “Castillejo is the one ahead and will join the group in the next few days”. The former Villareal has therefore fully recovered from the flexor problem, remedied in the final of the first half of the match against Bologna on 23 October. We talk about him in terms of the transfer market, with Shevchenko’s Genoa very interested. But the outside can be useful in these weeks to Stefano Pioli.