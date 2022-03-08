Milan, no problem for Giroud: ok for Empoli

The Frenchman will be there against the Tuscans, he could play alternating with Ibra for a while

His first goal away from San Siro knocked out Napoli and sent the Milan at the top of the standings (it was from the 2011/12 season that the Rossoneri did not have 60 points in the standings after 28 days), but his limp pace at the time of the party on the pitch after the triple whistle had worried the Rossoneri fans, who can shoot a sigh of relief: Olivier Giroud he’s fine and he’ll be there against Empoli.

The former Chelsea, who at Maradona took and beaten for the whole game, suffered a cut caused by a bad entry by Koulibaly, but what worried the Milan medical staff was above all the sprained ankle that had forced the attacker French to leave the field after scoring another decisive goal, the eighth in Serie A and the eleventh of the season. Good news arrives from Milanello, Giroud has not reported serious consequences and on Saturday evening he will be regularly at the disposal of Mr. Pioli.

For the match against Empoli, perhaps for the first time this season, the Rossoneri coach will have all his forwards at his disposal because even Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who in Naples played the very last few minutes, is recovered and paws to make a decisive return in the final rush towards the Scudetto. The recovery of the Swede is a very important signal for Pioli, who will have to manage him in the best possible way and therefore will gradually increase his playing time: against the Tuscans Ibra could play for a while, probably alternating with Giroud.

The Frenchman, who knocked out Inter and Napoli, is the man of goals in direct clashes, but Ibra is the one who can unhinge the defenses of the so-called ‘little ones’ with which Milan has struggled so far. Ten days from the end, Zlatan bursts into the championship race.