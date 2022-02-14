Milan, not just Maignan and Dida: another goalkeeper made an assist

Mike Maignan was the only goalkeeper to have provided an assist after Nelson Dida in 2006. But before the Brazilian there is another precedent…

What did he do today Mike Maignan? A real feat; a throw of sixty meters addressed to Rafael Leao, who then actually pocketed the net and gave the advantage to Milan. An assist worthy of a great backward director. But Mike is just a goalkeeper. Yes, a goalkeeper with more than polite feet.

It was from 2006 that an AC Milan goalkeeper did not provide an assist. Before Maignan, he had only succeeded Nelson Dida. He ran the January 18 in 2006, and the Rossoneri challenged theAscoli in home. The score was unlocked by Super Pippo Inzaghithanks to the service of Dida.

In that case, however, the assist was not provided with the feet. The Brazilian panther served Inzaghi with a precise throw of hands. That game too ended with a narrow victory, 1-0 the final result: goal scorer Pippo Inzaghi, assist from Nelson Dida. It so happens that the good guy sat in that race too Marco Giampaolo on the bench of Ascoli.

Be careful, however, because even before the Brazilian, now a goalkeeper coach Milanello, another AC Milan extreme defender managed to serve an assist. We need to take an even more substantial leap into the past. Precisely in the 1998.

1998 Italian Cup Final: Weah’s goal on an assist from…

Yes, in the 1997/1998 season, Milan were playing the final of the Italian Cup against Lazio. At that time, even the finals were played in double rounds, and therefore with a round trip. In the first leg, theApril 8, 1998Milan managed to beat the Biancocelesti for 1-0thanks to the goal of infinity George Weah. And guess who served with the assist to the Liberian striker?

Just the goalkeeper. In that year he was defending the Rossoneri posts, a formidable Sebastiano Rossi, that it took Weah a quick pass at the last minute of the game. George bagged his head and it was a great party a San Siro. Too bad, however, that Lazio managed to make up and beat Milan for the return match 3-1actually winning the Coppa Italia trophy.

A bitter defeat that year! But Sebastiano Rossi’s decisive assist has remained etched in the history of the Devil and in the minds of the many Rossoneri fans.