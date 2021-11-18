Milan, not just Pobega: Turin wants another one

Torino has targeted another Milan player, after having already taken Pobega on loan.

One of the most successful operations of the Rossoneri club in the last summer transfer market is undoubtedly the sale on loan of Tommaso Pobega. With this formula there is no risk of losing control of the card and the player will return to Milanello at the end of the season.

The Trieste midfielder is finding space in Turin, where he has found in Ivan Juric a coach who is good at enhancing his qualities. He is getting used to playing from inside the median, which is very useful in view of a possible future employment in Stefano Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 at Milan.

Transfer market Milan, Turin also aims at Krunic

Torino is very satisfied with Pobega’s performance and has already tried to probe the possibility of inserting a right of redemption or of extend by one year the loan. However, there has been no openness to these hypotheses at Casa Milan. The Rossoneri company is convinced to bring the player back to the base and then evaluate his future.

The sports newspaper Tuttosport today he adds that Torino is thinking of another player from Pioli’s team, an “old flame”. The reference is to Rade Krunic, who had already ended up in the grenade club’s sights when he arrived Marco Giampaolo on the bench. The latter had wanted him at Milan after having coached him at Empoli and he also wanted him at Toro.

The Bosnian midfielder enjoys the esteem from Pioli and the AC Milan management, but he is not an immovable owner. Should a good offer arrive, we do not exclude that a sale will be considered. To tell the truth, however, lately there has been more talk of renewal than of possible sale for Krunic.

The granata sporting director Vagnati could play the card Andrea Belotti to enter into a negotiation. The rooster he has a contract expiring in June 2022 and by now his farewell seems certain. He has been approached with Milan several times, although there is no actual negotiation for his engagement.