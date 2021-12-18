Milan observes Beto: there is a background with Ibrahimovic | First page

Seven goals in fifteen appearances in his first season with the shirt from Udinese. Beto is impressing everyone, no one could have imagined such a devastating impact of this 194 cm striker. Quick and shrewd, physically you don’t knock him down even with a cannon shot, always a positive approach on and off the pitch. Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Porto wanted him but in the end he chose to leave Portimonense to try an experience, according to him, unrepeatable. Yet another winning intuition of the family water well that to redeem it he will have to pay between 10 and 13 million. A pure formality considering that now Beto is worth at least twice as much and already has a very large line of admirers between Italy and England. MILAN OBSERVES – “I was excited because I played against Ibrahimovic”Revealed Beto at the end of the match between his Udinese and Milan. “But he immediately told me that I am strong and that I have to continue like this. To which I could not help but reply ‘thank you, this moment is a dream for me’ “. And who knows that in the future the dream will come true, playing side by side. Because Milan was impressed by the qualities of this center forward who will turn 25 in a month and a half. The only one to have seriously challenged a strong defender like Tomori. The Rossoneri will follow Beto for the rest of the season before deciding whether to present an offer to Udinese in the next summer transfer market session. Just as they have been doing for several weeks either Inter that Atalanta.