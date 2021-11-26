Milan, official: Pioli renews his contract until 2023

It was in the air and in the end the signature in black and white also arrived: Stefano Pioli renews his contract with Milan until 2023, with the option of another year. He will earn € 4 million per season, double the current 2 million. The coach, who was due to expire in June 2022, thus continues his journey at the helm of the Rossoneri project. The signing came together with the entire Rossoneri management: from president Scaroni to Maldini, Massara and CEO Gazidis.

“I thank the club for giving me the opportunity to coach a team that is competitive but also rich in important values ​​- says Pioli after signing the renewal -, those that must never be missing and that make Milan unique. I am proud of the path made so far. of the relationship of empathy that has been created with the managers, of the growth of my players and of the passion that characterizes all those who work in this glorious club. Our fans are extraordinary and I hope to reciprocate their affection by making Milan more and more competitive ” .

what seasons

–

Pioli took over the club in October 2019 and brought the Rossoneri back to the Champions League after 7 years from the last time. His first words after the renewal come as he comments on live TV the photo with the hug to Messias after his winning goal against Atletico Madrid: “The last photo is the freshest, the most beautiful because it is the last but I hope that after this moment there will be many others. We want to be ambitious and build something important “. There is Gazidis’ comment on the renewal of the coach: “It is a step by step process. It is not necessary to think too far only with dreams. Stefano now goes to Milanello for work and this is fundamental for our progress. too much of dreams, let’s talk about work. Stefano is perfect to represent the club’s values. ” And Maldini: “We do not make a contract only with the coach Pioli, but with the man. There is absolute respect and harmony between the parties.”