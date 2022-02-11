Milan, OFFICIAL: Theo Hernandez renews until 2026. The salary figures and the first words | First page

As we had anticipated in recent days, the long-awaited signature on the renewal of the contract has arrived Theo Hernandez with Milan: it is an extension until the summer of 2026, four and a half years to continue seeing the French TGV on the Rossoneri left wing. The former Real left winger, as learned from Calciomercato.com, will earn 4 million a year plus 500 thousand euros in bonuses.

THE PRESS – “AC Milan is pleased to announce the extension of Theo Bernard François Hernández contract until 30 June 2026. Theo arrived at Milan in the summer of 2019 and immediately showed his qualities on the pitch, deserving the admiration and affection of the Rossoneri fans all over the world. After 108 appearances, 19 goals and 18 assists, Theo Hernández and Milan will continue their journey together. “







ONLY MILAN – Theo spoke to Milan’s social channels: “I’m very happy. From the first day I arrived here I had a great time with the coach, the team, Maldini and everyone. That’s why I renewed. Now we have to continue like this and do things well. . It is true that there were many teams who wanted me, but I only thought of Milan and of staying here. I’m here with the fans. I am really very happy here, with friends and teammates, engaged with the baby on the way. I’m really happy”

