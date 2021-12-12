Sports

Milan on Bremer: Torino sets the price and asks for Pobega | First page

Concrete goal. Milan are looking for reinforcements in defense for January and Bremer is among the names at the top of the wish list. Young, talented, with Italian experience, with technical-physical characteristics suited to Pioli’s idea of ​​football and with a salary in line with company parameters, the Brazilian is the right profile to reinforce a department that after Kjaer’s injury it needs to be renewed. Contacts continue, the former Atletico Mineiro player continues to say no to the renewal of the contract expiring in 2023 with retouching of the salary, currently around 500 thousand euros, if the green light does not arrive, Turin will consider his farewell between January and June.

COSTS AND POBEGA CARD – In short, he can leave, but without discounts. His second Cairo card is worth 25 million euros, a figure that Milan considers excessive at the moment. But watch out for the Pobega card: the midfielder who passed from Pordenone and Spezia, author of 3 goals and 1 assist in the league, is very much liked by Juric, who would like to keep him in Turin beyond June 30, when his annual loan expires. Maldini’s position at the moment is rigid, Pobega will return to home base at the end of the season, but Il Toro does not give up: in the next few weeks an offer of 15 million euros could arrive, regardless of the Bremer deal.

