Milan, one gift after another will cost you the top of the table

Also in Udine the Rossoneri gave their opponents a goal, giving Inter the opportunity to overtake

Stefano Pioli has lost his Milan. The sparkling, spectacular and compact team at the beginning of the season disunited, also penalized by the many absences, and collected only 8 points in the last 6 games of the championship. An abrupt halt, which began at the beginning of November with the derby and continued until the trip to Udine, which has a lowest common denominator and also explained by the technician after the equal of the Dacia Arena: “We are conceding too many goals from our turnovers for bad choices.”

The trend, as mentioned, started against theInter, who today can overtake the Rossoneri at the top of the standings. First the two penalties given to the Nerazzurri (mistakes by Kessie and Ballo-Touré), then the trip to Florence with the mistakes of Tatarusanu, Theo and again Kessie, a week later the internal knockout with Sassuolo decided by the errors coming out of Bakayoko and Kessie and finally the equal of Udine, with the Bianconeri ahead due to another mistake by Bakayoko. In this regard, in view of January when the Africa Cup will deprive Milan of Kessie and Bennacer, the performances of the former Chelsea, which up to now have proved to be inadequate: too many mistakes, too many serious inattention, many changes.

Too many goals awarded are certainly a problem, but the reasons for the slowdown that can cause the Rossoneri to lose their heads are also in the many absences. As long as they had a large part of the squad available, Milan managed to face the double championship-cup commitment by presenting themselves on the pitch brilliant even after the European commitments, but from November onwards the post-match matches.Champions they cost very dearly: only 2 points in 3 games, while the total count says 9 points out of the 18 available. For sure it won’t be a consolation, but if nothing else this problem will not reoccur this season.

To return to shine, however, Milan needs to find its symbol men, both those in the pits like Rebic, Leao and Calabria, both those available but in sharp decline such as Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz, unrecognizable for too long. The Portuguese striker (and perhaps Giroud too) seems the only one able to recover for the super-challenge with Naples next Sunday and, as well as for Pioli, it would also be good news for Ibra, really forced to overtime in the last period and appeared tired. While waiting for the infirmary to empty and the emergency to return, the Rossoneri will now have a whole week to better prepare for the match against Napoli and one goal: enough with the gifts, even if it’s Christmas time.

