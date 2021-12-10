Milan out of the Champions League, turning point for Ibrahimovic’s future

The European campaign of Milan in the 2021-2022 season ended with the defeat against Liverpool. After two weeks he spent calculating after the success of the hope in the house of theAtletico Madrid and cheering for the same Colchoneros in the match against Porto, the team of Stefano Pioli she did not even manage to do her duty, that is to beat the Reds, a necessary condition for what would have been a miraculous qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Milan, the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in discussion

Nothing to do, however, therefore a Maignan and teammates all that remains is to concentrate on the championship, in the hope that the European disappointment will turn into a … resource, as happened a year ago at Antonio Conte’s Inter, who changed pace in the championship just after finishing his group in last place Champions League, thus also failing the repechage in the Europa League that would have been possible through third place.

However, the failure to continue the adventure in Europe will have other repercussions on AC Milan’s medium-term future. The first in chronological order concerns Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on whose competitive future doubts are hovering.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, in March 2022 the decision on the renewal

The will of the Swedish striker, who turned 40 in October, is to continue playing for another season, perhaps to be played with the Scudetto on his shirt and perhaps to be crowned with participation in the World 2022 in Qatar next autumn, to get to which, however, the Sweden will have to overcome the playoffs that will see her opposing the Czech Republic in the semifinals and in the eventual final against the winner of Russia-Poland.

Zlatan doesn’t seem to have changed his mind, as confirmed by the interview he gave to ‘Radio Deejay’: “I’m afraid of retirement, every time he approaches I extend the contract so I keep playing. Italy made me start to be who I am today and it’s my second home after Sweden: I feel great here ”.

However, after the disappointment of the elimination from the Champions League, there was a slowdown in the final decision.

As reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, in fact, the company, represented by the sports director Frederic Massara and by the manager of the technical area Paolo Maldini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have agreed to postpone the decisive meeting to set the agreement on the annual renewal of Zlatan, ready to sign the last career contract.

In fact, the parties will not meet again before the next one March. This is therefore a significant delay, of about two months, compared to the rumors released a few weeks ago, which gave Ibrahimovic and the company decided to ratify their common intentions already in January.

Milan, the disappointing performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Champions League

At the base of the turning point there is the will of both sides to focus on the next, very important league matches, which at this point has become the only goal of the leaders Milan, determined to fight until the end for the scudetto.

“We are disappointed, but we will do everything to win the Scudetto. In failure there is also success ”was Ibrahimovic’s comment on the elimination from Europe

No distractions, therefore, and moreover it is also legitimate that both the club and Ibrahimovic himself want to take more time to better evaluate the situation, considering that the performance in the Champions League of the Swedish striker, still decisive in the league, was lower than the expectations, with only one game as a starter played, the one against Liverpool, with a disappointing performance, and just three pieces in the previous matches of the Champions League group.

OMNISPORT