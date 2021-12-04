Milan, Pellegri to Ibrahimovic against Salernitana

If, as Stefano Pioli says, at Milan they are all holders, then the time has come to correct the last “imperfection” of the Rossoneri rotations: Pietro Pellegri is the only one of the 26 players used so far by the coach who has not yet entered field from the first minute. There is a high probability that it could happen today against Salernitana, when the Devil will try to spring forward to put pressure on Naples and Inter, committed to Atalanta and Rome. Whatever happens, up there they will steal points from each other and Milan can take advantage of it. The occasion is inviting for the standings, and even more so for Pellegri’s present and future: Pioli needs a Scudetto goal, Ibrahimovic needs someone who can take his place when there is a catch, especially now that Giroud and Rebic I’m out of order due to injury.

Pellegri no, he did the opposite: despite being the youngest of the Rossoneri strikers, he landed at Milanello aching and late in condition (also due to physical problems last year at Monaco) and needed time to get in shape. He needed more, then, to assimilate team automatisms and become familiar with a top club environment: wearing the Milan shirt is not easy for anyone, having two giants like Ibra and Giroud in front of him certainly does not make things easier. And so Pellegri’s first three months at Milan passed soon on the pitch – he played 112 minutes, spread between the segments of 5 matches – and a lot of work in training. A long but precious apprenticeship, to study the most experienced companions and learn how to move around the Pioli game system. Now the time is ripe to reap what has been sown and Pioli has identified in the match against the last in the standings the ideal opportunity to launch the former Genoa jewel: “Pellegri is fine as well as Ibra, we will see who will start from the beginning”. In reality, the choices seem rather defined: Zlatan will rest ahead of the decisive match against Liverpool on Tuesday, Pellegri will try to break the ice and score the first goal as a Milan player. Step by step, as the 20-year-old forward wrote after Marassi’s success, but up to a certain point. The moment to accelerate is this, with the thrust of a stadium hungry for victory (missing at home for over a month) and above all with the confidence of Pioli. One who does not hold back in front of bets and who often wins them, baptizing with a great flair the matches suitable to increase the responsibilities of his own. Take Messias, the latest success in order of appearance: in the space of a few games he went from unknown to goal scorer.