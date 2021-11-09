Milan: phantom gymnasium, the complaint for fraud is triggered – Chronicle

You can find this article in the “Buongiorno Milano” newsletter. Every day at 7 am, from Monday to Friday, the members of the «Giorno» community will receive a newsletter dedicated to the city of Milan. For the first time, readers will be able to choose a complete product, which offers detailed information, enriched by many personalized contents: in addition to local news, an up-to-date guide to living your city in a new way, reading tips and much more. www.ilgiorno.it/buongiornomilano

Milan – One month of time to try the road to a conciliation, and get the reimbursement of the season tickets. Then the complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office will start, assuming the crime of fraud, and in parallel the civil action that could lead to a bankruptcy petition for the company. The path was outlined yesterday by the president of Federconsumatori Milan, Carmelo Benenti, during an assembly with the customers of the gym of the 20Hours Club circuit at number 8 in via Paolo Sarpi. The owner has disappeared and the subscription money, in some cases already paid for the next five years, risk to vanish into thin air. The only explanation provided by the structure is contained in a brief email, sent to customers on October 14, warning that “the site will be closed until a date to be set for renovation works”.









Since then only silence. The phone of the owner, Silvia Venezia, is disconnected. “I signed up for an annual subscription of 400 euros on 12 October – says Rosa Giuseppina Bonora – and two days later the gym suddenly closed. they tried to raise cash, raking in as much money as possible before disappearing. No one has ever talked to us about jobs – he continues – and not even about an upcoming closure “. Other customers tell of the pressure to renew their subscriptions and take out new ones, even at very discounted prices, a few days before the suspension of activities.” went to the gym to train – says another Milanese – and I saw people paying. The same evening the e-mail informing of the closure arrived “.

THE 1,752 customers were not even able to retrieve personal effects – shoes, tracksuits or sports equipment – left in the lockers of the gym which also offered swimming pool, sauna and courses. “For some time there was an air of dismantling – underlines Viviana Zaina – the cleaning left something to be desired and some courses had been suspended, perhaps because the staff was not paid. I paid 550 euros, and I want to recover the money”. Another chapter is that of employees and collaborators who turned to Nidil-Cgil for the back wages. Meanwhile, customers are turning to the Milanese structures of the same circuit, which in some cases would have asked to take out new subscriptions and in others have offered alternative solutions.









In any case, the managers specified, the burden of reimbursement falls to the individual structures, so in this case to the club in via Paolo Sarpi, not to the company that owns the brand. Yesterday, with the assembly in the Moscova area, the first steps were taken for the legal battle. “The important thing is to proceed together – explains Benenti – We give ourselves a month to collect all the information, then we will present the complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office and start the civil action. In the meantime we are open to dialogue, because the goal is to obtain the return of the money as soon as possible “.