Milan, Pioli: ‘Bennacer is with Juve. Market? Ours is a medium-long term project. About Allegri … ‘| First page

The first goal of the Milan is to cancel the bad defeat against Spezia. Tomorrow there is already the big chance against Juventus, Stefano Pegs presents the race at the press conference:

ON A MILAN COMING TO THE RACE FORWARD IN THE STANDINGS: “Yes. It is an aspect that demonstrates the work we are doing as it is evident that Juventus are now in a moment of important form compared to the beginning of the season. We will have to make a great performance.”

KEY MATCH FOR AC MILAN: “It’s an important match, it won’t be decisive but it will be important. Juventus are showing their strength, being able to win tomorrow would be important for our ranking.”

ABOUT HOW THE RETURNERS ARE: “There are three important returns from Calabria, Bennacer and Romagnoli. Isma only trained this morning with the team but he is fine. We are all ready, as is Ibrahimovic, for tomorrow’s match.”

IF YOU HAVE LIKED THE WORDS OF THEO TO HER: “I think it is part of the coach’s job to raise young players who need to be followed and advised. One of my responsibilities is to make my players express themselves to the maximum. It is a relationship of give and take, give everything for the team and achieve great results “.

ABOUT IBRA TREQUARTISTA: “No, not now and not at the beginning of the game, we have our equilibrium. Then, once the game is in progress, it can be a solution”.

ON THE INVOLUTION OF BRAHIM: “He had a drop in condition before the break, now he has regained his brilliance and has a fresh and perky little leg as at the beginning of the season. He has not been decisive with the ball in the last few games but he has been decisive with the movements without the ball. it is clear then that a lot is always expected from players of offensive quality “.

HOW AC MILAN MUST DO TO OVERCOME JUVE AND INTER: “We have many qualities, especially on a technical and mentality level; we play with great energy and vitality. Then there are difficulties, but they can be overcome if you play as a team.”

NEWS ON THE MARKET AFTER SPEZIA: “Ours is a medium-long term project. A match does not make us change our opinion on the players. If there is the possibility of improving the staff, we will do it, what counts is tomorrow’s match.”

ON THE MANAGEMENT ATTITUDE OF JUVE SIMILAR TO THAT OF AC MILAN: “The moment that the clubs are experiencing for the financial pandemic can be seen from the matches with Spezia and those of tomorrow, without fans and which have allowed the club to earn less money. We are developing a project of mixing between young and international players. great potential with winning champions with the aim of returning to winning. We are competitive again but we miss the final step. These are the ideas: they are very clear and right for the moment we are living “.

ABOUT IBRA WHO HAS NOT SCORED IN SAN SIRO SINCE SEPTEMBER: “As far as Zlatan is concerned, he had his chances but he did not take advantage of them. With Juventus we will not have 10 scoring but there will be situations in which he can be decisive.”

ON THE POSSIBILITY OF A LITTLE CLEAR REFEREE TOMORROW: “No, this doesn’t have to happen. Tomorrow is another game and we start from 0-0. The referee will have to try to referee in the best possible way, with great seriousness, ability and serenity”.

ON THE WEEK AFTER SPICE: “It was a week of intense work, on the pitch and on the video. We need to be more attentive, precise and decisive. We need great attention and participation: if we want to achieve excellence, normality does not lead to excellence. We need technique. , physique, mentality, tactics “.

18 COMPARISONS WITH CHEERFUL WITHOUT VICTORIES: “I should look back too much. The past doesn’t count but only tomorrow’s match. It’s a negative figure to try to change immediately.”

TONALI TRUE CAPTAIN OF MILAN:“That he is a player yes, that he is growing so much yes despite being young. His maturation is not over, he is working hard to grow. Captain of the present or of the future? I have many players attached to what we do: it is not important who leads the band “.

HE WOULD BE HAPPY WITHOUT ANY ARRIVAL IN DEFENSE: “If there is a chance to improve the staff, the club has always been ambitious and ready to seize opportunities. Tomori’s injury has put us in a bit of trouble but I am very happy with my players. Tomori will be back soon “.

ABOUT REBIC AND LEAO TOGETHER:“For now either play one or play the other, but while the game is in progress there may be other solutions”.

DIFFERENCES COMPARED TO THE OUTPUT: “Juve has grown and is in a positive moment, but we are fine too. We will have to fight ball by ball and inch by inch.”

IF MESSIAS CAN PLAY TREQUARTIST: “Messias may be an attacking midfielder but the position in which he feels best is that of right winger or right back”: