Milan, Pioli: “Coaching champions is easy. There are problems with those who think they are and aren’t.”

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach, spoke to the club’s official channels about various topics related to his profession, starting on how to switch off between one engagement and another: “The only time I honestly manage to disconnect for a few days is during the stopover. Because now our format foresees seven games in twenty days, and there you clearly can’t disconnect. My wife often tells me: “I speak but you don’t listen to me”, because obviously the ideas and the head always go there. Instead, during the break, the first week that there is no Sunday commitment, I can do some cycling, a few paddle games, or simply a walk with the dog and think of something else. Like you I really like watching sports, it relaxes me. When there is no match, I manage to disconnect a little. I like to play in the evening, I finish the finishing in the morning and in the early afternoon I manage to have a little more time to prepare, I get better ”.

On withdrawals:

“I was very used to going into retreat, both as a player and as a coach. Now, on the other hand, it is 3-4 years, first in Florence and now here at Milan, that we do not make retreats. When we play in the evening at San Siro then the next morning we train at Milanello and we spend the whole day together. Even away, we leave in the morning and then play in the evening. We prefer to rest after the game here at Milanello, especially when we play during the week. Both the players and I see that we don’t need to go to camp the night before, quite the contrary. Staying at home allows us to be a little more peaceful and also a little more focused. The retreats were once aggregating, we were together, we played cards. Now iPad, computer, headphones. Everyone has their own micro world “.

On the fans:

“It is important that there is support and trust, especially for what we have gone through without fans. We understood how much we need it, it is important to bring them to live the matches with this enthusiasm ”.

On the management of samples:

“The difficulty lies above all with our teammates, not so much ours. When we talk about champions we are talking about champions on a human, professional level. They have such a strong, inner competitiveness that it is not difficult to train them. It is more the relationship that is created with others … What you do with the champion can create some situations that are a bit so on the edge. In the end, in my opinion, the difference always makes the intelligence of the people in the group you train. These champions demand, and raise the bar for the whole environment. The problem is when you find people or players in normal quotes who instead think they are something more ”.

How do you communicate during the match?

“I would like to do it more, I would like to introduce the time out also in football. Then I would also be for the actual time in football, I would put a time out in the middle of the first half to be more specific, more precise with my intervention; then it is clear, I transfer everything in the interval. I try to combine some precise technical and tactical situations with a bit of motivation to make the rest of the match travel well “.

On the help of collaborators:

“I want proposals, ideas, but then I decide. But I want proposals, especially if they are different from mine because they can lead to some better results. The thing I like most right now is to prepare the strategy together with my collaborators and see what they bring me, see what they would do and then put it all together and make a final decision. I like it more when my decisions turn out to be the right ones (laughs, ed), but I happened to say “you were right, well we did as you thought”. The important thing is to make a proposal, it means work, preparation, passion, the desire to make a contribution “.