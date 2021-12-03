Milan, Pioli: ‘Discomfort for Kjaer, a transfer from the transfer market may be needed: we play too much! On injuries, Ibra and Messias … ‘| First page

The Milan back on the pitch immediately. The Rossoneri coach Stefano Pegs spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Salernitana, scheduled for tomorrow at 3 pm at San Siro:

Are there any pros and cons of playing in such close days?

“We got used to these close matches, we have our timing. Times are always short, but we studied our opponents well, to recover energy and prepare well for this match.”

How did you experience Kjaer’s injury?

“We lived it with great despair, we know the qualities of the player and the depth of the person. His presence in the team is very important for his charisma, personality and being able to say things at the right time. We are very close to Simon, we are worried. for him, but also aware that everything will be fine and that he will overcome these difficulties because he is a strong person “.

How is Leao’s growth continuing?

“The path is right, he wants to improve. He must have greater presence and malice in the penalty area, he must play with conviction and strength. He must attack the goal more.”

Can Pellegri play the starter?

“Pellegri is available and he’s fine, as is Ibra. Then we’ll see who will start from the beginning.”

What match will it be tomorrow?

“Tomorrow’s game is important to give continuity. We have another opportunity to. Demonstrate that we are a strong team. The opponent is difficult, very annoying in the non-possession phase, they come to take you with aggression and conviction. It will be a game that we want to do well “.

Have you already talked to the company for the January market?

“If Kjaer’s stop is long, we may need a new engagement. But we don’t want to take just to take, but only to improve the team.”

Is there a risk of thinking about Liverpool?

“Absolutely not. We will think about Liverpool from tomorrow evening. There are 20 days left until the Christmas break, we have four important matches. It will be difficult, Juventus have overtaken Salernitana with difficulty. None of us are thinking about the Champions League. We have to go back to winning with continuity to stay at the top of the standings “.

What kind of team are you?

“There are teams that can wait, while there are teams like ours that have to go at a thousand per hour. We like the way we play, but we always need to go fast. To win games we have to go fast, that is to steal. quickly the ball to the opponents and raise the pace of the game “.

Who is the right holder?

“They are all the owners. The choices are made by me, but also by the players with their performances and their condition. Everyone must feel like owners.”

What memory do you have of Salerno?

“I have good memories, it was my first experience as a first team manager. I felt good, it’s a good environment.”

Why do you think there are all these injuries? Do you play too much?

“It is difficult to organize a different calendar, but it is evident that you play too much. You come back at night from an away match and then you play after two days. There is a lot of talk about turnover, for me the players are all starters, but it’s normal every so much to let someone catch their breath. It is difficult to find a solution but that we play so much it is there for all to see. Each team has some injuries “.

Is December the most delicate month since you’ve been at Milan?

“I went through the most difficult months, especially at the beginning. Then if you coach at Milan all the months are difficult, but it’s right because we raised the level and that’s what we wanted. But then: who would have thought we could losing to Fiorentina and Sassuolo, with all due respect for them. All matches are difficult. “

Is it possible to touch the same strings touched at the end of last season after the two knockouts against Sassuolo and Lazio?

“I am convinced that tomorrow we will have a better chance of winning if we play an excellent defensive phase”.

How do you rate the Kalulu season?

“His growth is evident, he always takes the field with personality. He has to improve a lot, he arrived last year without ever having played in the first team. He has to improve above all how to position himself, for a defender it is decisive. He can play more roles, this is positive “.

Saelemakers and Messias interpret the role differently …

“They have different characteristics. Messias prefers to concentrate, Saele instead goes more to the bottom. They both like to play between the lines. They must also be good in the defensive phase to have greater balance.”

How’s Diaz doing?

“When a player is well he better play. He has to find more precision and quality. He has the qualities to make the through ball, he has to be very dangerous. That’s where we can afford to make mistakes.”

Can you take stock of the injured players?

“We have recovered Bennacer, he trained today and will therefore be called up. Calabria, Giroud and Rebic are better. Castillejo is the one ahead and will rejoin the group in the next few days.”

Could Messias make the first striker?

“I think he and Diaz would be a good attacking couple: they wouldn’t give each other points of reference and they know how to attack depth. It could be a solution.”

What match will it be tomorrow?

“We will have to manage the ball quickly, they will play very tightly and if you move the ball slowly you will never find the right spaces.”

What will he say to the players to keep them from thinking about Liverpool?

“My intervention is not needed. We have not come from 13 victories in a row, but from a period with some difficulties. We have to approach tomorrow in the best possible way and I am sure we will. We will have to have continuity of play and quality of dribbling.”

Are you more aware of the strength of the team?

“I always motivate the team. Sometimes in public, other times in the dressing room which is my favorite place. The key thing is that she is motivated. How she motivates her or who motivates her is not important.”