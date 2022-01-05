Milan, Pioli: ‘Ibra, Leao and Rebic without the 90’. Here is the identikit of the defender we are looking for, on Diaz and Bakayoko … ‘| First page

The Milan returns to the field at San Siro against Mourinho’s Roma. Stefano Pioli presents the race at a press conference.

ABOUT WHAT YOU EXPECT IN THE NEXT WEEKS: “We want to have everyone available, the break helped us in this. We needed to rest and also to work a little. We have recovered several players, who may not be 100%, but they will soon be”.

HOW DO YOU TRAIN WITH THIS COVID-RELATED SITUATION: “It is not a normal situation, not only in football, but also for all citizens. The most important thing is health, we are respecting all protocols. But unforeseen events can still occur, so everyone must be ready to play “.

IF THE RACE AT INTER STARTS TOMORROW: “We want to win as many games as possible, we want to score more points than last year and we will need to make a return at very high speed”.

ABOUT HOW THE RECOVERED ARE: “None of those who come back tomorrow have 90 minutes in their legs. But they are guys who are better, they will also need to play to improve their condition”.

ON THE CONSIDERATIONS ABOUT INTER FAVORITES AND THE RESPONSE OF HIS PEOPLE: “What they say outside Milanello is of little interest. I see a team that wants, winning would be an extraordinary thing, but we must show that we are strong in every match. we are created, we are ambitious. We need to make more points than last year “.

WHAT IS EXPECTED FROM THE MARKET BEYOND THE CENTRAL DEFENDER: “The ideas are clear and shared. Kjaer’s injury forces us to have an eye on defense. I have not made any other requests, I think the team is as complete as possible.”

ABOUT BAKAYOKO: “We are left with three midfielders, even if there are players like Calabria, Florenzi and Saelemaekers who can play in the middle of the field if they do. I expect a lot from Bakayoko, he will have his chances.”

FROM THOSE WHO EXPECT MORE IN THIS RETURN ROUND: “I have great faith in my players, I expect a lot from everyone. We have an important project, we must continue to be protagonists and therefore we expect the best from everyone.”

ABOUT IBRA AND GIROUD: “My choices will depend on their conditions and on the individual matches. Giroud had a good start, then he had some problems, but now he is better and I expect a lot from him. The two strikers are a solution that we have already used, we will see the match in the game “.

ON THE NEED TO CHANGE SOMETHING AT THE LEVEL OF POSITIONS IN THE FIELD: “Many focus on our static initial positions, but we have an unpredictable system for our opponents. We often change positions. I find great participation in the team: we will continue like this. We are also ready to change something”.

ON DIAZ: “In the last few races he suffered a bit, he lacked a bit of physical brilliance. The break did him good, I saw him brilliant and perky. The decisive player at the beginning of the year will be back.”

WHAT KIND OF DEFENDER ARE THEY LOOKING FOR: “We want a complete defender, that is, he must be able to accept one-on-one, he must be courageous and then he must be a good playmaker, capable of making the right choices when he has the ball. It won’t be a roaring market for anyone, but I’m sure we’ll find the right player. ”

ABOUT ROME: “In Rome we had a great match. We will find a different team both technically and mentally, Mourinho did a great job. In the last away match of 2021 he won in Bergamo, he aims to return to the Champions League, so it will be an important match as all the matches between now and the end of the championship will be. Tomorrow is worth three heavy points. ”

A COMMENT ON THE MANY POSITIVES IN A: “All the teams try to respect the protocols. It is a delicate moment for everyone, no one expected so many cases. We must be responsible. Sorry to see fewer fans in the stadium, but to keep seeing them we have to respect the rules.”

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE AND NOT ABOUT MILAN IN THE FIRST GROUP: “I want to see a team with energy and a team that knows how to carry out its ideas throughout the match, without being afraid of making mistakes. Strong teams always play the same way, also making mistakes, but always keep their style of play “.