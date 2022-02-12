Milan, Pioli: ‘Ibra out, convinced of Kessie’s technical and moral qualities. The renewal of Theo ‘| First page

AC Milan want to close the circle against Sampdoria in a week that has seen him obtain two successes of capital importance in the league against Inter and in the Coppa Italia against Lazio. The Sampdoria of the former Giampaolo arrives at San Siro in search of safety points, Stefano Pioli presents the match in the usual press conference on the eve of the match.

ON THE RENEWAL OF THEO: “I think it is a beautiful sign for a club that has a vision for the present and for the future. It is a very important sign for the whole environment, to have players who feel this need, who have this sense of belonging, and a club that has this desire to plan between present and future means that the path can give stability to a club that wants to return to the highest levels. “

ON THE POST DERBY TURN: “There has never been pessimism at Milanello, we have always worked with confidence. The strength of the group is to continue doing it when the results do not come, it is easy to do it when you win matches. We keep thinking from game to game, we are clearly satisfied with the last two races. Now only tomorrow’s counts and there is great concentration. “

ABOUT IBRAHIMOVIC: “Zlatan is still training apart, we have to wait a little longer”.

ALL ON GIROUD GOALS IN SAN SIRO: “Now Olivier is well physically and mentally, the important thing is that the team continues to play an attacking game. In this case this number is a coincidence.”

ON THE MATURITY OF THE TEAM: “I am convinced that, beyond the results of the others and our match tomorrow, the team is much more aware and mature than one or two years ago. But that’s normal. It’s a very young team, ha gained experience and has grown. The boys know that from now to the end of the season every game will have an important specific weight. But what matters is only tomorrow. “

ON THE DIFFERENCE OF RESULTS BETWEEN HOME AND TRAVEL: “For the way we play, I would expect a more balanced balance sheet, but this is not the case. This must motivate us and stimulate us more to improve our home results. We must exploit the energy that our fans give us.”

ON THE SUSTAINABILITY OF FOOTBALL: “I believe that our club is in that direction and it is a necessary, logical and right direction, especially for the moment that the whole society is experiencing.”

ON WHAT’S MISSING TO WIN: “There are fifteen games left and there are many. We have to think about scoring as many points as possible. Right now the gap between winning and not winning is thin, the details will make the difference. Tomorrow we have a difficult game, we face an opponent who on Sunday he won 4-0 against Sassuolo. If we put in a level performance we will have the chance to win. ”

ON THE AFFORDABLE CALENDAR: “We have to face them with conviction and confidence. We have to play every game to the fullest, knowing that most of the time the result depends on us.”

ON THE GROWTH OF SOME PLAYERS: “Everyone will give their contribution to ensure that the team expresses itself at the highest level. We have to push hard and all the players are available to try and give this contribution to the team.”

IF AFTER THEO IT WILL HAPPEN LEAO TO RENEW: “I see players who are motivated in every way, we have managed to create a positive and professional environment. I think seeing such happy players is very important.”

ABOUT KESSIE’S MOMENT: “Franck is a starter of Milan, as are Tonali, Bennacer, Krunic and many other players. The other night, against Milinkovic, he played a super game, with Inter I asked him for sacrifice and he did it. convinced of Franck’s moral and technical qualities, he must continue like this “.

ON BALLO TOURE AND THE REPLACEMENT OF THEO DISQUALIFCATO: “Ballo will join the team today, he will have his first training session with us. During the African Cup he had an injury. Yesterday he did a separate audition and gave positive results. If he does all the training today he will be available for tomorrow, then we’ll see what choices to make from the start “

ABOUT BENNACER: “Ismael did well when he joined Juve, he had the chance to recover during the break and did an excellent derby. He is in optimal conditions to do well, he is a player of great intensity and lucidity, for us he is important”.

ON THE GROWTH OF KALULU: “He is a starter, he plays with strength, courage and personality. He surprised me at the beginning, but now he no longer surprises me. His strength is to face every match with great conviction and confidence. He has physical and important reading skills: for me he is absolutely a Milan owner “.

ON THE NEW SAMP WITH GIAMPAOLO: “His mark is already visible, he is a team that wants to dribble. They have good characteristics and good attacking players. Giampaolo will be very motivated, because he is a great coach and wants to improve the fortunes of a great club like Sampdoria.”