Milan, Pioli: ‘Interpretation of the wrong rule on Giroud. Ibra out, that’s when Leao comes back. Theo … ‘| First page

The Milan he must cancel the defeat against Napoli starting from the Castellani match against Empoli tomorrow evening. Stefano Pioli present the match against the Tuscans in the usual press conference on the eve of:

On the difference between a full team and not: “I read a lot of things, some of them can help us. Sacchi says that now we feel it more than last year. But we had a good match against Napoli, not a great one, but we didn’t deserve to lose. The organization was there.” .

On Empoli: “It’s hard to say if it’s the best or worst possible. They are strong, they beat Juventus and Napoli, drawing with Fiorentina. We didn’t beat any of them. Andreazzoli trains well, they have quality and they can put us in difficulty, but it depends a lot on the our performance “.

How do you live this phase and what it transmits to the team: “It is normal that when the results do not arrive we should be less serene, but more determined than before. We need to focus on tomorrow. We need to improve our ranking. We will not score more points than last year in the first round, but tomorrow it would be It is important to win to get back on track “.

About what you liked and what less than what you read these days: “I read little, but some things are useful to improve. Against Napoli Milan played a good match. We make mistakes that are not allowing us to achieve results, it is clear that something more needs to be done. We need more quality.”

Milan has run out of petrol: “When you win you run less than your opponents, when you lose more. What matters is the quality of the game, not how much you run.”

Even against Atletico Madrid you were absent many, but you won: “Against Atletico it was one of the best matches, we hit important peaks of quality. There were a lot of players missing there too. We are lacking a bit in the fluidity of the maneuver and in the last 30 meters”.

How is Theo doing: “As for Theo Hernandez, this year he is more complete because he is more attentive in the defensive phase. Beyond the goals scored, he gives us a lot in the attacking phase and must continue like this. Tomorrow I hope to have him in ideal conditions “.

On Giroud’s offside: “The rule has not been interpreted well. Our way of saying things, mine and the club’s, which makes itself heard in the right ways and places, is correct. We must not scream from the rooftops. I believe that the goal canceled for Giroud’s offside in the dynamics of football is a goal. We work to improve football. “

If they understood the reason for the injuries: “It would be easy to say that there is a specific cause. It is not that there was no prevention before. We have raised the level of prevention. Because it is clear that the number of injuries has been high. Then you make it pay in the long run. Because who he is available he plays a lot and whoever is injured must find his condition again. We are overcoming him and we will overcome it after the break. The game is important for us, for the standings, for Christmas and for the recovery we want to do. We need to do more. points in the second round “.

What do you expect from the January market: “The level of the championship is high, there are many teams that can have long winning streaks. We are one of these teams. We have to aim for 6, 7 or 10 wins in a row. We have to play our football, hoping that in 2022 all my players are healthy. As for the transfer market, the club has always done well in January. If we can improve the squad we will do it. ”

About Leão: “Tomorrow he will not be there, he will return against Roma. Tomorrow there will be no Ibra due to an overload in the knee”.

About Romagnoli: “He’s fine mentally and physically. He’s a strong player.”

About Florenzi: “He is an important player, has good characteristics and now he is fine.”

What Empoli expects and if more Krunic or Saelemaekers: “They are dynamic, unique in playing with the roar. They have two top positions and it is not easy. We tried our strategy in the defensive phase. They are well trained and have clear concepts. Tomorrow I decide the formation”.

How much absences weigh: “Some features are not invented. People like Leao, Rebic and Theo know how to jump the man, but the fundamental thing is the organization of the team.”

On how he sees Kessie and Tonali: “We often change positions in the defensive phase and in the setting one. A lot also depends on the opponents. We should sometimes be faster to verticalize, I don’t like the ball to spin too much. Obviously it also depends on the opponents, but this we can and must do better”.

About Messias: “Right now he is playing very wide in order to have the possibility to do more one on one. He is a player who if he plays even more inside the field can do well, it depends on the game.”