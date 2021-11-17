Milan, Pioli is playing the double pair: Rebic and Giroud ‘see’ Fiorentina, what changes for Leao and Ibra | First page

Thanks to the choices of the coaches of Croatia and France,he was able to work in the two weeks off to improve the physical condition and knowledge of two players who can become very important in the tour de force that will lead straight to the last match in the calendar year against Empoli and the Christmas break. After weeks of great lack of alternatives, the Rossoneri coach, that of the attack, thanks to the return of Florenzi and Messias as well.

DOUBLE COPY – The management of the forces and the pawns are again available for the next two delicate trips scheduled, to the “Franchi” to keep the top of the standings and that of next Wednesday on the Atletico Madrid field to stay in the running for qualification for the Round of 16 of the Champions League, involves the use of two different pairs of forwards. Rebic and Giroud have rested and trained continuously over the past 14 days and are currently more likely to start as starters against Fiorentina. A move that would allow Pioli to preserve Ibrahimovic’s energies, fresh from two engagements with Sweden and from the disappointment for the lack of direct qualification for the World Cup, and especially Rafael Leao, one of the most “squeezed” players in the last period, precisely because of the absence of his more natural alternative.

THE CHOICE FOR MADRID – The accelerations of the Portuguese and the charisma of the Swedish center-forward will be very useful in the battle of the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, the last call for Milan to be still a protagonist in the Europe that counts. Until the expulsion of Kessie, in the controversial first leg Leao was the undisputed protagonist capable of inflaming the San Siro. On the other hand, Ibra is still looking for the first goal of the season in the Champions League, a goal that has been missing in the top European competition for over 6 years. The scudetto race and the comeback in the cup, Milan needs everyone in order not to lose the pace.