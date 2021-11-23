Milan, Pioli: “It’s the last chance to stay in the race, let’s give 100%” | News

The Rossoneri coach on the eve of the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid: “Putting on the pitch what we missed in the first matches”

In Madrid with only one goal: to beat Atletico and hope for good news from Liverpool. Stefano Pioli the remaining hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 are played Champions League against Simeone’s Colchoneros, with the hope that the Reds, already qualified, stop Porto at Anfield. For the match of the Wanda Metropolitano the coach of Milan hopes to have Leao 100% and will have to choose whether to bet again Ibrahimovic, after the double in Florence, or instead rely on Giroud. “My task as a motivator for this match is simple – said the coach at the press conference – We all know very well that it is the last chance to try to stay in the race, we will have to give 100% in terms of concentration and quality of play” .

THE CONFERENCE OF PEGS

On the message sent to the team

“We have analyzed in video the individual characteristics and the plays of our rivals, who however we know well. My task as a motivator for this match is simple: we all know very well that it is the last chance to try to stay in the Champions League.” .

On the efforts of the double championship-Champions commitment

“The team is built to be competitive in both competitions. It is clear that for many it is their first European experience and that we have met top-level opponents. We have certainly been up to it, but we have lacked a little something that should not be missing tomorrow. We have to give 100% in terms of concentration and quality of play. “

On Tomori and Romagnoli

“Fikayo has a problem with his obturator muscle, which allows him to maintain hip balance. We will try to recover it for Sunday. Alessio is better, he is certainly ready to play from the first minute. The squad will be the same as in Florence, with Daniel Maldini more among the squad “.

On Tatarusanu

“You must never judge the performance for a single play, in Florence we lost because we were not very precise in both penalty areas. This is decisive, because if the episodes are in favor of the opponents it is because we put something less in terms. of attention and determination. It was not a problem of approach or related to the break, we were physically ready and we ran a lot. Against Atletico we will need performance and maximum attention on both sides of the pitch. Everything is fine, but if not there is this the rest of the speeches are hot air “.

On training choices

“The main evaluation will concern the condition of the players. Rebic’s injury has clearly taken away an important pawn, because we have three purely offensive players left, like Zlatan, Olivier and Leao, and we almost always use at least two of them. I have to manage them. and preserve their health, because all matches are important and we must be competitive in all the tournaments we play. “

On Atletico

“I think it is one of the teams in Europe that comes up with more results in the final minutes and has shown it against us in the first leg, this must keep us straight. , so we have to stay in the game until 95 ‘”.

About Griezmann

“Regardless of his presence or not, they have a lot of quality players and an important compactness. I don’t know who will play from the start, but I know they will certainly be competitive and we will have to be too, because in the first leg we have shown that we are up to them. until we were 11 against 11 “.